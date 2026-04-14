Seegnal Inc. Receives Gold Mark from the Standards Institution of Israel, Advancing Commercialization Readiness

CALGARY, AB, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Company"), a global leader in clinical decision support solutions applying patient-centric medication safety standards, today announced that Seegnal eHealth Ltd., its Israeli operating subsidiary, has been granted the prestigious Gold Mark by the Standards Institution of Israel, a high institutional quality distinction awarded to organizations that have embedded a culture of excellence across their management systems, processes, and product lifecycle. The Gold Mark certification further solidifies Seegnal's commercialization-readiness and its standing as an enterprise-grade platform trusted by leading healthcare systems.

A Landmark Recognition in Quality Leadership

The Gold Mark is conferred exclusively upon organizations that have adopted quality and excellence as a foundational organizational ethos, not merely as a compliance exercise, and that simultaneously hold three or more quality certification marks attesting to the alignment of their management systems, processes, and products with Israeli and international standards. It represents the intersection of institutional rigor, operational discipline, and an unwavering commitment to safety and performance.

Seegnal eHealth Ltd. received the Gold Mark in recognition of holding all three of the following certification marks, each issued by the Standards Institution of Israel:

ISO 13485:2016 : Medical Devices Quality Management Systems, certifying that Seegnal's quality management processes meet the most demanding international standards applicable to medical device manufacturers and suppliers;

: Medical Devices Quality Management Systems, certifying that Seegnal's quality management processes meet the most demanding international standards applicable to medical device manufacturers and suppliers; ISO 27799 : Information Security Management in Health, confirming that Seegnal's data governance and information security architecture conform to sector-specific requirements for the handling of sensitive health data; and

: Information Security Management in Health, confirming that Seegnal's data governance and information security architecture conform to sector-specific requirements for the handling of sensitive health data; and ISO 27001:2022: Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), attesting to a certified and independently audited information security management framework across the organization.

The Gold Mark certificate for 2026 was signed by Dr. Gilad Golub, CEO of the Standards Institution of Israel, and Avital Weinberg, VP of the Quality & Certification Division.

About Seegnal Inc.

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) is a global leader in clinical decision support, applying patient-centric medication safety standards to improve outcomes across healthcare systems. Seegnal's proprietary platform is deployed at leading hospital networks and provides real-time, point-of-care medication safety intelligence. For more information, visit www.seegnal.com .

Contact Information

Elad Bibi-Aviv

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (929) 248 4652

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

seegnal@arxhq.com

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