Gordon Brothers Provides Strategic Advisory & $175M Integrated Asset Based Facility Featuring a RILO to Support Phillips Pet Food’s Acquisition of Central Pet

Boston, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, provided $175 million in strategic financing to support Phillips Pet Food’s (Phillips) acquisition of the pet distribution arm of Central Garden & Pet Co., Central Pet. Gordon Brothers will serve as the integration agent providing asset intelligent capital, real estate optimization and inventory rationalization.

Phillips, which is owned by Axar Capital Management (Axar), and Central Pet will together form the largest pet distribution company in the United States. The financing from Gordon Brothers, consisting of a $175 million unitranche asset-based lending revolver structured with a RILO℠ tranche embedded within the overall facility to enhance advance rates, flexibility and durability of capital, supported the acquisition and will help unlock future growth and investments in the brand.

Gordon Brothers will leverage its deep expertise in the pet industry to provide technical and operational support during the integration. As the two companies focus on providing a complete one-stop solution for their customers, the firm will assist the company with inventory rationalization and sales support for non-core products.

“We’re proud to support Phillips’ acquisition of Central Pet and help the company accelerate its expansion efforts to create a powerhouse organization in the pet distribution space, delivering efficiency and value to both customers and vendors,” said Jeff Tyo, Managing Director, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. “This transaction clearly demonstrates Gordon Brothers’ ability to provide a complete solution combining secured debt and our integrated service offerings to invest in our sponsor partners.”

Gordon Brothers will act as the exclusive real estate advisor to the combined company, conducting a comprehensive footprint assessment across distribution and operational facilities to identify redundant capacity, optimize geographic coverage and align infrastructure with long-term demand. Services will include disposition of redundant facilities, lease restructuring where appropriate, transition planning to minimize operational disruption and development of a scalable, best-in-class real estate strategy designed to improve efficiency, reduce occupancy costs and support future growth.

“Throughout the acquisition process, we collaborated closely with the management team to establish a comprehensive real estate roadmap for the combined portfolio,” said Al Williams, Co-Head of North America Real Estate Services at Gordon Brothers. “With that framework in place, we are able to move directly into execution, advancing footprint optimization, lease adjustments and strategic dispositions to create a more efficient, scalable platform.”

“Gordon Brothers was an important partner to executing this transaction,” said Grant Mitchell, Deputy CIO of Axar Capital Management. “Their team brought deep asset expertise and a highly collaborative, solutions-oriented approach. We particularly valued their flexibility and ability to be creative to support the specific requirements of our transaction. We look forward to continuing the partnership as we unlock the next phase of growth for Phillips and the pet food and supplies distribution industry.”

Gordon Brothers partners with private equity sponsors, strategic buyers, management teams and asset-based lenders globally to provide asset intelligent capital solutions. The firm combines asset expertise and advisory services with creative capital structures to deliver tailor-made, integrated solutions that meet client needs. These bespoke structures provide credit enhancements that improve the overall risk profile. Gordon Brothers continues to pioneer solutions that better meet client needs and build upon its proprietary offering. The firm’s latest innovation, RILO, combines the operational flexibility of a traditional revolving credit line with the structural characteristics of last-out debt, is particularly suited to borrowers seeking committed liquidity from a capital partner with the risk appetite and duration tolerance to support the business through transitional or distressed periods.

To learn more about the firm’s asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading solutions, please visit: https://www.gordonbrothers.com/solutions/.



About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

About Axar Capital Management LP

Axar Capital Management LP is an investment manager focused on value-oriented and opportunistic investing. Axar invests in opportunities across the capital structure as a trusted provider of debt and equity solutions that enable its partners and portfolio companies to pursue long-term value appreciation. For more information, please go to www.axarcapital.com.

About Phillips Pet Food

Phillips Pet Food & Supplies began as a single feed store in 1938 and now operates 10 distribution centers strategically located across the United States. Phillips proudly serves the Pet Specialty Industry and is committed to providing customers with the products and services that will contribute to the growth and profitability of their businesses. For more information, visit PhillipsPet.com.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) is a leading consumer goods company in the pet and garden industries. Guided by the belief that home is central to life, the company's purpose is to proudly nurture happy and healthy homes. For over 45 years, its innovative and trusted solutions have helped lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier, and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a diversified portfolio of market-leading brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Best Bully Sticks®, Cadet®, C&S®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Kaytee®, Nylabone®, Pennington®, Sevin® and Zoёcon®. With fiscal 2025 net sales of $3.1 billion, the company has strong manufacturing and logistics capabilities supported by a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture that incorporates sustainability. Central is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, and employs over 6,000 people, primarily across North America. Visit www.central.com to learn more.