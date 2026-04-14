Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing Announces $100 Million Investment in Sterile Manufacturing Capabilities

Grand Rapids, Michigan, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (“GRAM”), an Arlington Capital Partners portfolio company, is a leading provider of sterile fill-finish services. The company has announced a significant investment to expand its sterile injectable drug product manufacturing capacity and capabilities for high-volume commercial products. As part of its long-term strategy, GRAM has invested $100 million in its fifth sterile-filling line and fifth Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility.

The new sterile filling line, a groninger 10-head fill line equipped with a SKAN isolator, is designed to manufacture high-volume prefilled syringes and cartridges while ensuring compliance with the evolving Annex 1 standards. With a capacity of 50 million units per year, the line will accommodate a variety of syringe sizes (ranging from 1mL to 10mL) and cartridge sizes (from 1.5mL to 20mL). It incorporates advanced technology, including 100% weight-check and stopper placement, as well as peristaltic and rotary piston filling mechanisms.

"Our recent investments highlight our commitment to quality and continuous improvement as we support our clients in bringing their products to market," said Denis Johnson, CEO of GRAM. "The new filling line will be qualified with commercially approved products currently manufactured by GRAM, further underscoring the depth and trust in our client partnerships."

Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) for the SKAN isolator and the groninger filling line is complete. Installation of the filling line will occur in the third quarter of 2026, with GMP readiness in the first quarter of 2027.

The fifth GMP facility spans 150,000 square feet and features four filling bays, three of which are reserved for future filling and assembly expansions. This facility is designed to support a second identical groninger line for filling syringes and cartridges, providing clients with secure, redundant capacity. It is adjacent to GRAM's 200,000-square-foot packaging and warehouse facility, which serves as a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ).

To support this new facility, GRAM plans to grow its workforce to 1,000 employees.

About Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (“GRAM”)

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing is a premier contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on providing sterile fill-finish services for the pharmaceutical industry. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service, GRAM partners with clients to bring vital medications to market efficiently and reliably. For more information about Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, please visit https://www.grandriverasepticmfg.com/ and follow GRAM on LinkedIn.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private investment firm specializing in government-regulated industries. Focused on the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and government services and technology sectors, the Firm partners with founders and entrepreneurs to build platforms of strategic importance to national priorities. Operating in markets with high barriers to entry, Arlington looks to partner with organizations within these industries that save lives, improve effectiveness, and reduce costs. Since inception in 1999, Arlington has invested in over 200 companies, raised over $14 billion in committed capital, and is currently investing out of its $6 billion Fund VII. For more information, visit Arlington’s website at http://www.arlingtoncap.com and follow Arlington on LinkedIn.