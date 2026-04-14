Neion Bio Strengthens Genome Engineering Leadership with Appointment of Colossal Biosciences Veteran James Kehler

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neion Bio, a biotechnology company revolutionizing the production of biologic medicines, today announced the appointment of James Kehler, VMD, PhD, as Head of Avian Sciences. Dr. Kehler joins Neion Bio from Colossal Biosciences, where he served as Vice President of BioSynergy overseeing multiple programs at the intersection of genome engineering and animal science. His appointment further strengthens Neion’s leadership bench in advanced genome engineering, following the earlier recruitment of founding geneticist and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Sven Bocklandt, who also joined Neion from Colossal Biosciences.

“James has a rare ability to translate cutting-edge genome engineering into real-world preclinical and translational execution,” said Dimi Kellari, co-founder and CEO of Neion Bio. “As we scale our platform toward commercial programs, building a leadership team with deep experience at the frontier of genetic engineering is a deliberate priority.”

Dr. Kehler brings more than two decades of experience developing advanced gene-edited animal models and enabling preclinical studies for leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations. His pioneering work in cloning mammals from blood was recognized as one of TIME magazine’s Best Inventions of 2025.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Kehler worked alongside Dr. Bocklandt to develop the world’s first gene-edited hypoallergenic cat. He received his VMD and PhD in Cell and Molecular Biology from the University of Pennsylvania and completed post-doctoral training at the National Institutes of Health, including research appointments at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), and the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Dr. Kehler has held leadership roles at several notable biotechnology organizations, including Stemgent (now part of REPROCELL), the New York Stem Cell Foundation (now part of The Jackson Laboratory), MTI-GlobalStem (now part of Thermo Fisher Scientific), and Mirimus. In these roles, he led the development of advanced gene-edited models to enable translational and preclinical programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

“Very few areas of science have advanced as rapidly as genome engineering over the past decade,” said Dr. Kehler. “I’m thrilled to join Neion Bio at this stage of both the field and the company’s development to apply frontier genetics to an industrial application with the potential to meaningfully expand innovation and access to medicines. Neion has a unique opportunity to translate scientific progress into durable technology that will have lasting impact.”

Dr. Kehler’s appointment reinforces Neion Bio’s focus on advancing its genome engineering platform toward industrial-scale production of biologic medicines. His addition further strengthens the company’s ability to translate scientific innovation into scalable, cost-efficient manufacturing solutions for the biotech industry.

About Neion Bio

Neion Bio is pioneering a new era in biomanufacturing, using frontier genetic engineering to harness nature’s most prolific molecular factory – the egg – to produce biological medicines with unprecedented efficiency, scalability, and environmental sustainability. Founded in 2024, Neion aims to dramatically lower the cost of biologics manufacturing to spur biotech innovation and democratize global access to life-changing therapies. Neion’s Raptor™ platform enables localized, resilient domestic manufacturing of critical medicines, strengthening national security while unlocking significant commercial opportunities. Led by a multidisciplinary team of scientists and industry veterans with deep expertise in genetic engineering, biologics manufacturing, and commercialization, Neion is building a platform designed to reset the boundaries of what is possible in biomanufacturing. The company aims to become the partner of choice for upstream biologics manufacturing and deliver transformational advantages for the biotech industry and patients worldwide.

Neion Bio Contacts:

info@neionbio.com

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