Prison Fellowship Leads Nationwide Day of Action Urging Congress To Pass Second Chance Month Resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families and a leading advocate for criminal justice reform, announced a nationwide Day of Action to urge Congress to pass a bicameral, bipartisan resolution that will be introduced in both chambers designating April 2026 as Second Chance Month.

As part of this impactful day of action, more than 50 Prison Fellowship employees, justice ambassadors and faith leaders—including 27 formerly incarcerated individuals—will meet with lawmakers across Capitol Hill, visiting more than 43 congressional offices. Together, they will encourage members of Congress to support the Second Chance Month resolution, a bipartisan initiative that champions redemption, advances policies that remove barriers to successful reentry and empowers communities to help restore lives.

“Today’s day of action is a powerful reminder that every person has inherent dignity and potential,” said Heather Rice-Minus, president and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “As our justice ambassadors and Prison Fellowship employees share their stories of redemption with lawmakers, we’re turning personal experience into engagement. We’re advocating not just for policies, but for real opportunities for restoration and a fresh start. When we extend second chances, we transform lives, strengthen families and build safer communities.”

Second Chance Month highlights the importance of unlocking opportunities for the more than 80 million Americans with a criminal record by mobilizing communities, employers and faith-based organizations to embrace second chances. In addition to advocating for the Second Chance Month resolution, Prison Fellowship is calling on Congress to advance the Second Chance Reauthorization Act. This legislation strengthens federal reentry programs that provide housing assistance, job training and other services that help returning citizens reintegrate into society.

“We are encouraged by the bipartisan leaders introducing the Second Chance Month resolution,” said Scott Peyton, director of government affairs at Prison Fellowship. “Today’s Day of Action highlights that Americans understand the value of redemption and the need to give people a real second chance. We are calling on Congress to pass the Second Chance Month resolution and advance the Second Chance Reauthorization Act. These are practical steps that will help reduce recidivism, increase public safety and break down the nearly 44,000 legal barriers faced by those with a criminal record.”

The Senate cosponsors of the Second Chance Month resolution include Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND). The House cosponsors include Representatives Bruce Westerman (R-AR) and Danny Davis (D-IL).

The Second Chance Reauthorization Act sponsors include Representatives Carol Miller (R-WV) and Danny Davis (D-IL) and Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Cory Booker (D-NJ).

Prison Fellowship Second Chance Month

Since 2017, Prison Fellowship has spearheaded the nationwide effort to raise awareness of the barriers faced by returning citizens and unlock second chances for these men and women who dream of a better tomorrow.

The White House issued presidential proclamations in 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018.

The United States Senate passed Second Chance Month resolutions in 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2018, and 2017.

In 2025, 27 states joined Prison Fellowship and more than 1,100 partners to proclaim April as Second Chance Month and highlight the nearly 44,000 barriers encountered by the 1 in 3 American adults with a criminal record.

Prison Fellowship invites churches to celebrate second chances by designating a Second Chance Sunday in April, which presents the Church with an opportunity to be an ambassador for change, offering prayer and support for those impacted by crime and incarceration.

Prison Fellowship

Celebrating 50 years of prison ministry, Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest Christian nonprofit equipping the Church to serve currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families, and to advocate for justice and human dignity. Prison Fellowship and its church partners encounter Jesus with those behind bars, breaking cycles of crime and prayerfully anticipating a revival of justice, mercy and hope in our culture.