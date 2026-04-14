The Hospitality Show Announces 2026 Advisory Board of Industry Leaders

MIAMI, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hospitality Show, the only event designed for hotel brands, franchisees and management companies to help them improve operational performance, drive sustainable profitability, and elevate the overall guest experience, announces the formation of its 2026 Advisory Board, a distinguished group of hospitality executives who will help guide the strategic direction and content of the event.

Produced by Questex and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), The Hospitality Show has rapidly set a new standard for industry events since its launch in 2023. This year’s Hospitality Show will take place November 2–4, 2026, in Miami, Florida, bringing together leaders from across the hospitality ecosystem to explore emerging trends, operational strategies and technology innovations shaping the future of the industry.

The Advisory Board brings together senior leaders in the hotel industry and service providers across brands, management firms, technology, tourism, finance, food and beverage, and operations. Their collective expertise will help ensure The Hospitality Show continues to deliver meaningful insights, actionable strategies and high-value connections for hospitality professionals.

Members of The Hospitality Show Advisory Board include:

Adil Kabani, Partner, Kabani Hotel Group

Amy Hulbert, VP Boutique & Upscale Brands, BWH Hotels

Andrew Arthurs, President & COO, Actabl

Anil Aggarwal, CEO, Milestone

Armaan Patel, CEO, AGA Hotels

Carl Long, President & CEO, Purchasing Management International

Chad F. Sorensen, Managing Director & CEO, CHMWarnick

Dan Bell, VP, Hotels & Resorts East, Agilysys

David Goldstone, President – Hospitality, Enseo

David Whitaker, President & CEO, Greater Miami CVB

Dayna Kully, Co-Founder & Partner, 5thGenWireless

Dorothy Dowling, C-Suite Marketing Leader, Independent

Gene Guhne, SVP, Global Head of Sales, Aven Hospitality

Greg Cocchiarella, VP, Industry Relations, Ecolab

Heather Altieri, VP of Client Management, Avendra

James Perry, Director of Sales Enablement, Entegra

Jeff Bzdawka, President, Hapi

K.C. Gallagher, SVP, COO, Apple REIT

Kerry Levine, SVP & Head of Merchant Sales, U.S. Bank

Laura Calin, SVP Oracle Consumer Industries (Hospitality, Retail, Restaurants), Oracle

Lindsay Meadows, SVP, Accounting & Procurement, Hotel Equities

Lynne Hernandez, Regional Director - Miami-Dade, FRLA

Matt Hostetler, Chief Development Officer, Red Roof

Matthew Bright, SVP, Head of Information Technology, Davidson Hospitality

Michael Cheng Ph.D. CHE, Dean, FIU

Mike Dickersbach, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Highgate

Nicolás Aznar, President, Americas, Vingcard

Remco Brok, VP International Business Development, Coca-Cola

Rob Auerbach, SVP, Purchasing, Island Hospitality

Scott Strickland, Chief Commercial Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Tina Patel, CEO / CFO, Promise Hotels

Tom Curry, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs, IHG

Vinay Patel, Principal, SREE Hotels





Through regular collaboration, the Advisory Board will provide input on conference programming, industry priorities, emerging technology, operational challenges and opportunities shaping the hospitality landscape.

The Hospitality Show connects hotel leaders with the solutions, strategies and partnerships needed to operate more efficiently, drive revenue and elevate guest experiences. The event features a dynamic conference program, an immersive expo floor showcasing innovative hospitality solutions, and networking opportunities designed to foster meaningful industry connections.

Registration and additional event details will be announced soon.

For more information, visit: www.thehospitalityshow.com

About The Hospitality Show

The Hospitality Show is an event for the entire hospitality ecosystem with one goal: operating hotels more efficiently and profitably. Produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex, the event brings together top industry leaders, senior executives of hotel brands, owners, operators, management companies, procurement specialists, and their teams. The Hospitality Show 2026 takes place November 2-4, at the Miami Beach Convention Cetner in Miami, FL.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels, and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at ahla.com

Media Contacts:

Ralph Posner

American Hotel & Lodging Association

rposner@ahla.com

Michelle Osborne

Questex/The Hospitality Show

mosborne@questex.com