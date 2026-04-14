The Hospitality Show Announces 2026 Advisory Board of Industry Leaders

MIAMI, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hospitality Show, the only event designed for hotel brands, franchisees and management companies to help them improve operational performance, drive sustainable profitability, and elevate the overall guest experience, announces the formation of its 2026 Advisory Board, a distinguished group of hospitality executives who will help guide the strategic direction and content of the event.
Produced by Questex and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), The Hospitality Show has rapidly set a new standard for industry events since its launch in 2023. This year’s Hospitality Show will take place November 2–4, 2026, in Miami, Florida, bringing together leaders from across the hospitality ecosystem to explore emerging trends, operational strategies and technology innovations shaping the future of the industry.
The Advisory Board brings together senior leaders in the hotel industry and service providers across brands, management firms, technology, tourism, finance, food and beverage, and operations. Their collective expertise will help ensure The Hospitality Show continues to deliver meaningful insights, actionable strategies and high-value connections for hospitality professionals.
Members of The Hospitality Show Advisory Board include:
- Adil Kabani, Partner, Kabani Hotel Group
- Amy Hulbert, VP Boutique & Upscale Brands, BWH Hotels
- Andrew Arthurs, President & COO, Actabl
- Anil Aggarwal, CEO, Milestone
- Armaan Patel, CEO, AGA Hotels
- Carl Long, President & CEO, Purchasing Management International
- Chad F. Sorensen, Managing Director & CEO, CHMWarnick
- Dan Bell, VP, Hotels & Resorts East, Agilysys
- David Goldstone, President – Hospitality, Enseo
- David Whitaker, President & CEO, Greater Miami CVB
- Dayna Kully, Co-Founder & Partner, 5thGenWireless
- Dorothy Dowling, C-Suite Marketing Leader, Independent
- Gene Guhne, SVP, Global Head of Sales, Aven Hospitality
- Greg Cocchiarella, VP, Industry Relations, Ecolab
- Heather Altieri, VP of Client Management, Avendra
- James Perry, Director of Sales Enablement, Entegra
- Jeff Bzdawka, President, Hapi
- K.C. Gallagher, SVP, COO, Apple REIT
- Kerry Levine, SVP & Head of Merchant Sales, U.S. Bank
- Laura Calin, SVP Oracle Consumer Industries (Hospitality, Retail, Restaurants), Oracle
- Lindsay Meadows, SVP, Accounting & Procurement, Hotel Equities
- Lynne Hernandez, Regional Director - Miami-Dade, FRLA
- Matt Hostetler, Chief Development Officer, Red Roof
- Matthew Bright, SVP, Head of Information Technology, Davidson Hospitality
- Michael Cheng Ph.D. CHE, Dean, FIU
- Mike Dickersbach, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Highgate
- Nicolás Aznar, President, Americas, Vingcard
- Remco Brok, VP International Business Development, Coca-Cola
- Rob Auerbach, SVP, Purchasing, Island Hospitality
- Scott Strickland, Chief Commercial Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Tina Patel, CEO / CFO, Promise Hotels
- Tom Curry, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs, IHG
- Vinay Patel, Principal, SREE Hotels
Through regular collaboration, the Advisory Board will provide input on conference programming, industry priorities, emerging technology, operational challenges and opportunities shaping the hospitality landscape.
The Hospitality Show connects hotel leaders with the solutions, strategies and partnerships needed to operate more efficiently, drive revenue and elevate guest experiences. The event features a dynamic conference program, an immersive expo floor showcasing innovative hospitality solutions, and networking opportunities designed to foster meaningful industry connections.
Registration and additional event details will be announced soon.
For more information, visit: www.thehospitalityshow.com
About The Hospitality Show
The Hospitality Show is an event for the entire hospitality ecosystem with one goal: operating hotels more efficiently and profitably. Produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex, the event brings together top industry leaders, senior executives of hotel brands, owners, operators, management companies, procurement specialists, and their teams. The Hospitality Show 2026 takes place November 2-4, at the Miami Beach Convention Cetner in Miami, FL.
About Questex
Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.
About AHLA
The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels, and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at ahla.com
Media Contacts:
Ralph Posner
American Hotel & Lodging Association
rposner@ahla.com
Michelle Osborne
Questex/The Hospitality Show
mosborne@questex.com