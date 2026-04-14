SMB Value Investing Group Launches Platform Giving Accredited Investors Access to Institutional-Quality Small Business Acquisitions

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMB Value Investing Group (“SMB VIG”) today announced the official launch of its private investment platform, designed to provide accredited investors with direct access to high-quality small business investment opportunities across Main Street America.





A once-in-a-generation ownership transition is underway across the U.S. small business economy. Millions of profitable, cash-flowing businesses are changing hands, yet most accredited investors have had little direct, transparent access to this market. SMB VIG was built to change that.

Through disciplined underwriting, institutional-quality diligence, and transparent deal-by-deal access, SMB VIG enables investors to build diversified portfolios of small business investments at attractive 3–6x LTM EBITDA entry valuations. The result is a differentiated private market strategy with structural downside protection and low correlation to public markets.

“For too long, access to lower middle market private investments has been limited to a small circle of insiders. SMB VIG was built to change that - providing accredited investors with institutional-quality access to real businesses, durable cash flows, and attractive entry valuations that public markets rarely offer.”

— Vin Rao, CFA, Founder & Managing Partner

Interested in SMB Investing? -> Book Time Directly With Our Founder

The SMB VIG Advantage

SMB VIG applies institutional discipline to a market segment historically accessible only to private equity insiders.

Attractive Entry Valuations. Target acquisitions are priced at 3-6x LTM EBITDA, well below the multiples that dominate institutional PE and public markets - creating a structural margin of safety from day one.

Compelling Return Targets. Investments are underwritten to 25%+ net IRR and 3.0x+ MOIC, driven by earnings growth, debt paydown, and multiple expansion.

Complete Alignment. SMB VIG co-invests alongside members in every transaction. There is no annual management fee. Performance compensation is earned only after investors achieve a 16% return.

Full Selectivity. Each deal is structured through an individual SPV. Investors evaluate every opportunity on its own merits - no blind pools, no lock-up ambiguity.

Institutional-Grade Diligence. Every investment is supported by Quality of Earnings analysis, detailed financial review, and direct access to sponsors and operators - the same rigor applied in institutional PE, made available to individual investors.

How Investors Participate

Through SMB VIG's secure digital platform, investors receive a concise investment summary, execute a one-click NDA for full diligence access, engage directly in live sponsor discussions, and complete commitments online. Following close, investors receive quarterly performance reporting and annual K-1 tax documentation through the same portal.

ABOUT SMB VALUE INVESTING GROUP

SMB Value Investing Group is a private investment platform focused on giving accredited investors access to curated lower middle market acquisitions. The firm targets profitable, cash-flowing businesses with strong fundamentals, attractive entry valuations, and clear paths to operational value creation. SMB VIG is led by Vin Rao, CFA, who brings over two decades of experience across public equity investing, M&A, and senior finance leadership.

For more information, visit smbvig.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vin Rao, CFA - Founder & Managing Partner

SMB Value Investing Group

919-943-3697 | vr@smbvig.com | smbvig.com

28 Geary St, Suite 650-1885, San Francisco, CA 94108

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