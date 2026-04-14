HII to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 5

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, May 5 and host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time the same day. The call will be webcast live on HII’s website: https://www.hii.com/.

The company’s remarks will be supplemented by a series of slides available on the investor relations website. Listeners are encouraged to view these materials in conjunction with the call.

Replays of the call will be available on the website for a limited time.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii





Contacts:

Brooke Hart (Media)

brooke.hart@hii-co.com

202-264-7108

Christie Thomas (Investors)

christie.thomas@hii-co.com

757-380-2104