DLP Capital Taps Holly Wasson to Lead Marketing as Firm Enters Next Phase of Growth

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. and BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLP Real Estate Capital, Inc. ( DLP Capital ), a private real estate investment firm focused on building Thriving Communities, today announced the appointment of Holly Wasson as Managing Director, Marketing, Communications, and Events. Wasson joins the firm’s executive leadership team at a pivotal time as DLP Capital accelerates its growth trajectory and expands its national presence.

Wasson brings almost 30 years of experience leading integrated marketing, communications, and brand strategies across financial services, media, sports, entertainment, retail, and travel industries. Known for building high-performing teams and delivering multi-platform campaigns, she has consistently driven brand growth through strategic storytelling and innovative engagement.

“As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, DLP Capital is entering a period of accelerated growth and expanding investor demand,” says Don Wenner, Founder and CEO of DLP Capital. “Holly’s leadership will be instrumental in elevating our brand, deepening investor engagement, and supporting our continued expansion. We’re excited to have her join us as we build toward an even more ambitious future.”

In her new role, Wasson will lead DLP Capital’s marketing, communications, and events strategy, with a focus on advancing the firm’s use of marketing technology, data analytics, and audience segmentation to drive measurable growth in assets under management and investor engagement. Her leadership will span corporate communications, brand development, thought leadership, product marketing, performance marketing, lead generation, and large-scale events, all aligned with DLP Capital’s mission to address the affordable housing crisis through impact-driven investment.

“I’m excited to join DLP Capital at such a transformative moment,” said Wasson. “The firm’s purpose-driven approach to investing in workforce housing is both meaningful and differentiated. I look forward to promoting DLP Capital’s story and connecting with investors, sponsors, and communities across the country.”

Before joining DLP Capital, Wasson served as Chief Marketing Officer at Capital Investment Advisors, where she led brand strategy, content, advertising, and public relations initiatives. She helped position the firm as a thought leader in retirement planning through innovative marketing channels, including advertising, events, podcasts, a radio show, and published content.

Over her career, Wasson has held leadership roles at We Are Rosie, SunTrust Bank, and Edelman. At We Are Rosie, she played a key role in scaling the startup to a $110 million valuation while leading marketing initiatives for global brands such as Google, Meta, and Microsoft. During her tenure at SunTrust Bank, she launched the “Confidence Starts Here” campaign and helped open SunTrust Park through a strategic partnership with the Atlanta Braves.

Wasson began her career at Turner, where she spent 17 years in various marketing leadership roles across the portfolio serving CNN, TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, and Turner Sports.

“DLP Capital’s goals are ambitious and transformative,” Wasson added. “I’m honored to help advance the firm’s mission and demonstrate how impact investing can create meaningful outcomes for both investors and communities.”

Wasson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Georgia.

About DLP Real Estate Capital, Inc. (DLP Capital): DLP Real Estate Capital, Inc. (DLP Capital) is a private real estate investment firm with over $5.5 billion in assets under management (AUM).1 The firm’s core focus is investing in, developing, and financing safe, attainable, and thriving multifamily and single-family rental communities for America’s working families. DLP Capital sponsors a series of open-ended and closed-ended private real estate investment funds for accredited investors and leverages proprietary platforms and frameworks, including its Elite Execution System, to help clients grow while advancing the firm’s mission to build Thriving Communities. Founded in 2006 by Don Wenner in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley, DLP Capital is a 13-time Inc. 5000 honoree, most recently in 2025. For more information, visit DLPCapital.com .

1As of December 31, 2025. AUM is the value of the assets DLP Capital manages, which includes real estate and real-estate-backed loans.

Contact:

Shannon Danford, Marketing Director

(407) 267-6300

shannon.danford@dlpcapital.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccab52da-3641-4076-aa8a-c0c892b4f571