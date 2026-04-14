Reducing Administrative Burden Raises Medicaid Provider Satisfaction by 50%, New Study Finds

Administrative burden is a strong predictor of whether providers stay in Medicaid

States that modernize enrollment systems report 50% higher satisfaction and more stable provider networks





IRVING, Texas, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies LLC, a leading innovator in healthcare technology and Medicaid modernization, today released new national research revealing that administrative burden is one of the strongest predictors of whether providers remain in Medicaid. The findings point to a growing risk to network adequacy as states work to maintain access to care, particularly in behavioral health.

The study also identifies a clear path forward: states that have adopted unified, streamlined provider enrollment systems report 50% higher provider satisfaction and more stable participation across their Medicaid networks.

Overall, 28% of providers report dissatisfaction with Medicaid administrative processes, and only 51% say they are satisfied.

Providers expressing dissatisfaction with administrative process are:

3.9x more likely to consider leaving Medicaid within three years

2.4x more likely to limit the number of Medicaid patients they accept

1.7x more likely to delay reenrollment





“Our research shows administrative burden is a powerful—and fixable—driver of provider frustration,” said Mason Mabry, Gainwell senior vice president and general manager, provider solutions. “While states often hear that Medicaid participation challenges are about reimbursement, they have more influence than many realize.”

The research follows a recent roundtable Gainwell hosted with state, provider, and policy leaders focused on strengthening Medicaid provider networks, held in January 2026.

Providers Agree on What Would Improve Their Experience

The research shows strong alignment in capabilities that would meaningfully improve Medicaid participation. Across all providers:

85% of providers surveyed value streamlined credentialing.

90% of multi-state providers prefer unified credentialing across states.

72% want unified enrollment across Medicaid MCOs and state programs.

68% want faster enrollment approvals and 24/7 claim status visibility.





Providers in states with modernized, streamlined solutions that include these capabilities report 50% higher satisfaction.

Behavioral Health Providers Hit Hardest

Administrative friction is most acute in specialties already facing severe shortages:

Behavioral health providers are 75% more likely to report dissatisfaction.

Nearly half of behavioral health respondents report dissatisfaction, compared with 28% overall.

A quarter of skilled nursing facilities, physician groups, and labs are poised to limit Medicaid patients accepted.





“Simplifying participation may be one of the fastest levers states can pull to expand behavioral health capacity,” Mabry added.

A Path Forward for States

As healthcare delivery becomes more complex, administrative burden has become a top determinant of whether providers participate in Medicaid. Time spent navigating enrollment, credentialing, and claims processes is time taken away from patient care—and for many practices, the opportunity cost is no longer sustainable.

This new research shows that reducing administrative friction can improve:

Provider network strength

Access to care—especially in behavioral health

Effective use of public healthcare dollars





“These findings give states a clear roadmap,” said Mabry. “Improving administrative experience is a practical, high impact way to improve the provider experience, which in turn can strengthen networks and protect access to care.”

The study, conducted by an independent research firm and sponsored by Gainwell Technologies, surveyed more than 300 providers across 49 states and territories. To learn more about the survey findings, read our white paper with a more detailed analysis.

About Gainwell Technologies

Gainwell Technologies LLC is the trusted leader in digital and cloud-enabled solutions for health and human services programs. With over 50 years of proven expertise, we help modernize Medicaid and public health programs with innovative solutions to improve operational efficiency and enhance provider experiences, while also safeguarding program integrity with HMS verification and cost containment services. Combining cutting-edge technology with an unwavering commitment to service excellence, Gainwell delivers scalable, impactful solutions that advance public health and create transformational results. Learn more at gainwelltechnologies.com.

Media Contact

Cecile Fradkin, S&C PR for Gainwell, cfradkin@scprgroup.com.