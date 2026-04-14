USO Announces Actor David Boreanaz as Newest Global Ambassador Ahead of Annual Gala in Washington, D.C.

Arlington, VA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO is proud to announce the appointment of actor David Boreanaz as its newest USO Global Ambassador.



Boreanaz joins a growing, esteemed group of celebrities who lend their time, talent, and platforms to support the USO’s program efforts and educate the public on the importance of supporting active-duty service members and their families. The current cohort includes actors Wilmer Valderrama and Vanessa Lachey, NFL stars Vince Wilfork and Aaron Jones, chef and TV host Tyler Florence, and Miss America 2026, Cassie Donegan.

“We’re thrilled to welcome David Boreanaz as an official USO Global Ambassador,” said USO CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Linnington. “Through his acting roles and his time on USO tours, David has a genuine understanding of the sacrifices service members and their families make. His dedication to building connections and serving others make him an incredible Global Ambassador.”

From his childhood, when he often listened to his father on the American Forces Network, to his military-tied roles on “SEAL Team” and “Bones,” Boreanaz has been a longtime supporter of the people who serve. In 2024, he participated in a USO Entertainment tour to Scott Air Force Base in Illinois and Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, where he met with service members, shared meals with them on base, and hosted advanced screenings of “SEAL Team” ahead of the season 7 premiere. He also visited Marine Corps Base Quantico, the National Museum of the Marine Corps, the Pentagon and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center with the USO in 2024.

“Joining the USO as a Global Ambassador is truly an honor,” said David Boreanaz. “I’ll never forget my first USO tour; the experience was incredibly humbling. Connecting with service members, hearing their stories, and sharing that sense of mutual inspiration left a lasting impression on me. I’m proud to continue working alongside the USO and look forward to building even more meaningful relationships with those who serve.”



Boreanaz has starred in hit TV series including “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Angel,” “Bones,” and “SEAL Team,” and he also served as executive producer of “SEAL Team,” producer of “Bones,” and directed several episodes of both shows. His additional acting credits include the movies “The Mighty Macs,” “Mr. Fix It,” “These Girls” and “I’m with Lucy,” and the off-Broadway show “Spalding Gray: Stories Left to Tell.” Boreanaz’s career is notable for its longevity and consistency. Few actors have headlined three separate long-running series consecutively across different genres — supernatural drama, crime procedural and military action.

Boreanaz will be making his first appearance as a USO Global Ambassador at the annual USO Gala in Washington D.C. on April 16. This yearly event honors the people who serve in America’s military and celebrates the USO Service Members of the Year among government and military guests, business and community leaders, and USO supporters.

ABOUT THE USO:

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to the well-being of all people serving in the U.S. military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by dedicated donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

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