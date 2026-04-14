Besen Partners Taps Sam Finkler to Lead Launch of Besen Private Capital Group

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Besen Partners announces the launch of Besen Private Capital Group and taps Samuel R. Finkler to spearhead.





As the New York City commercial real estate market navigates through one of its most transformative periods in recent history, Besen Partners continues to evolve its platform, leadership, and strategy to meet the changing capital flows and investor demand. Central to that evolution has been the formation and growth of the Besen Private Capital Group (BPCG) under the leadership of Managing Director, Samuel R. Finkler.

In 2025, a total of $11.41 billion in capital was invested from the Tri-State area (NY/NJ/CT) into multifamily assets containing 50+ units across the country. Tri-State investment in the Southeast Region was $6.59 billion, followed by the Midwest Region at $1.87 billion, the West Region at $1.65 billion, and the Southwest Region at $1.3 billion.

Since its formation, the Besen Private Capital Group has closed 15 deals across investment sales and capital markets, with completed transactions spanning New York City, Florida, Texas, Indiana, Arkansas, South Carolina, New Jersey, Washington State, and Upstate New York. The group has also executed multiple retail leasing transactions in the Bronx during 2024.

Today, the Besen Private Capital Group includes Reese Weaver (Director of Capital Markets), Magal Gabay (Senior Associate), Harris Sonnenklar (Associate), Andrew Del Virginia (Associate), Paul Nigido (Senior Analyst) and Jared Rehberg (Marketing Director). Members of the group are frequent contributors to the New York Real Estate Journal, publishing columns on capital migration, brokerage strategy, and neighborhood-level market trends.

The growth of BPCG complements Besen Partners’ existing platform, which includes its NYC Investment Sales team, Capital Markets, Hotel Advisory Group, Retail Leasing, Residential and its property management affiliate, New York City Management.

“Maximizing value for 50-plus-unit multifamily assets requires multiple layers of exposure,” said Samuel R. Finkler. “Owners of these properties nationwide who are not connected with our team—lacking access to essential Northeast capital—are in many cases leaving significant value on the table.”

“Capital has a tendency to migrate towards landlord friendly states with stable demographic trends” said Samuel R. Finkler. “Our role is to understand where capital is moving next and to help complete transactions at healthy prices. At Besen Partners, we have direct access to Tri-State capital that is actively deploying into markets nationwide, and we are focused on exposing these assets to a buyer pool that wouldn’t normally be involved through traditional brokerage practices.”

“Sam brings valuable experience and an added dimension to our team,” said Ronald H. Cohen, Chief Sales Officer at Besen Partners. “He has closed transactions both in New York City and across the country, and his leadership has strengthened our investment sales platform.”

Finkler, formerly a Senior Vice President at TrueRate and Marcus & Millichap, has closed more than 60 transactions across 15 markets nationwide over his career. His highlighted transactions include properties in Massachusetts, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Indianapolis, as well as Brooklyn and Manhattan.

About Besen Partners

Founded in 1988, Besen Partners is a leading New York City commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm, having completed over $10 billion in transactions. The firm is consistently recognized as a CoStar Power Broker for transaction performance and innovative leadership.

As capital markets continue to adjust, Besen Partners and Besen Private Capital Group remain focused on navigating complexity, identifying opportunities, and delivering results across market cycles.

CONTACT: Jared Rehberg, Marketing Director

COMPANY: Besen Partners

PHONE: (646) 419-0440

EMAIL: jrehberg@besenpartners.com

WEB: www.besenpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7561824-8231-4516-a4e6-222b0454fbc7