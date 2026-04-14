Hydrogen Peroxide Market worth $4.70 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hydrogen Peroxide Market was estimated at USD 3.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.70 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™.

The hydrogen peroxide market is steadily growing due to its wide range of applications and eco-friendly characteristics. As a strong oxidizing agent, hydrogen peroxide is utilized across various industries, including pulp and paper, healthcare, textiles, electronics, and wastewater treatment. Its ability to decompose into water and oxygen makes it an ideal choice for applications that require a low environmental impact. One of the primary drivers of market growth is the increasing demand from the paper and pulp industry, where hydrogen peroxide serves as an effective and eco-friendly bleaching agent. The rising need for paper-based packaging, driven by e-commerce and sustainability initiatives, further boosts this demand. Additionally, heightened environmental awareness and regulations are compelling industries to adopt greener practices, and hydrogen peroxide is a viable option for wastewater and air treatment applications. The healthcare industry has also emerged as a significant end-user, particularly during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, when disinfection and sterilization became crucial. In this context, hydrogen peroxide has played a key role.

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Browse in-depth TOC on “Hydrogen Peroxide Market”

470 - Market Data Tables

56 - Figures

350 - Pages

List of Key Players in Hydrogen Peroxide Market:

Evonik (Germany) Solvay (Belgium) Arkema (France) Nouryon (Netherlands) Kemira (Finland) Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd. (India) Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Airedale Group (UK) OCI Ltd. (South Korea) National Peroxide (India)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Hydrogen Peroxide Market:

Drivers: Increasing demand for surface disinfectants Restraint: Operational hazards and specialized handling requirements Opportunity: Demand for high-purity chemical grades from semiconductor and electronics industries Challenge: Limited shelf stability and disruption constraints in hot climates

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Key Findings of the Study:

By product function, the bleaching segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

By grade, the 35% hydrogen peroxide segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

By end-use industry, the pulp & paper segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

The US accounted for the largest share of the North American hydrogen peroxide market in 2024

The hydrogen peroxide market is on the verge of transformation due to various emerging innovations, technological advancements, and regulatory changes that are reshaping its business landscape. One of the most significant innovations is the production of bio-based hydrogen peroxide using enzymatic or microbial methods. This approach reduces dependence on traditional anthraquinone processes, lowers energy consumption, and supports sustainability goals by providing a cleaner, renewable option that appeals to environmentally conscious industries and regulators. Furthermore, the increasing use of hydrogen peroxide in conjunction with ultraviolet (UV) light or ozone in advanced oxidation processes (AOPs) is altering demand patterns. AOPs are being increasingly utilized in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and municipal water sectors due to their effectiveness in degrading emerging pollutants, such as endocrine-disrupting chemicals and microplastics, where conventional treatment methods have limitations.

The hydrogen peroxide market is categorized by product function into chemical synthesis, bleaching, disinfectants, cleaning and etching, and others. Among these, the bleaching segment is expected to experience high growth due to its essential applications in industries such as pulp and paper, textiles, and cosmetics. Companies in this sector have the opportunity to expand their bleaching operations to meet the increasing demand from the global market, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, where textile production and e-commerce packaging are on the rise. To align with stringent environmental regulations and consumer demands for sustainability, developing low-residue, eco-friendly bleaching formulations is crucial. This includes creating chlorine-free bleaching chemicals for the pulp and paper industry. A strategic approach to gaining significant market share could involve exploring untapped markets, such as India and Southeast Asia, by establishing local partnerships and distribution networks. In addition to the bleaching segment, companies can also explore opportunities in the chemical synthesis market by developing specialized pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals for high-purity hydrogen peroxide applications. Furthermore, the heightened demand for healthcare and sanitation products, driven by increased awareness following the pandemic, presents an opportunity for customized antimicrobial solutions in the disinfectant market.

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The hydrogen peroxide market is divided by grade into 90% hydrogen peroxide, 35% hydrogen peroxide, 6 to 10% hydrogen peroxide, and 3% hydrogen peroxide. Among these, the 35% hydrogen peroxide segment is experiencing the most rapid growth. This is largely due to its ideal combination of concentration, versatility, safety, and affordability, making it suitable for a wide range of industrial and institutional applications. Lower concentrations, such as 3% or 6–10%, are primarily used for domestic or pharmaceutical-grade purposes, while the high concentration (90%) is reserved for specialized niches like aerospace and specialty chemicals. In contrast, the industrial strength of 35% hydrogen peroxide makes it particularly well-suited for bulk applications in various industries, including pulp and paper, textiles, food processing, electronics, wastewater treatment, and healthcare sterilization.

The hydrogen peroxide market is categorized by end-use industry into pulp and paper, food and beverages, water treatment, textiles and laundry, oil and gas, healthcare, electronics, and others. Pulp and paper is the fastest-growing segment in the hydrogen peroxide industry. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable bleaching agents. Hydrogen peroxide is widely used in the bleaching of pulp because it is a clean oxidizer that decomposes into oxygen and water, making it safer and more environmentally friendly than traditional chlorine-based reagents. Additionally, the rising demand for paper, especially for packaging purposes due to the growth of e-commerce and the global shift away from plastic, is further stimulating the use of hydrogen peroxide. Emerging economies like China, India, and Indonesia are also witnessing significant growth in paper production, presenting new opportunities for market expansion. Furthermore, the adoption of high-technology bleaching processes, such as elemental chlorine-free (ECF) and totally chlorine-free (TCF) technologies, is driving increased consumption of hydrogen peroxide. Consequently, the pulp and paper segment is identified as the fastest-growing segment within this market.

The growth of the US hydrogen peroxide market is driven by its broad industrial applications and increasing emphasis on sustainability. Hydrogen peroxide is widely used in industries such as pulp and paper, healthcare, textiles, electronics, and water treatment. The robust pulp and paper industry is a key driver, as there is a rising demand for eco-friendly bleaching agents. In healthcare, hydrogen peroxide is essential for sterilizing equipment and disinfection, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic. Although smaller, the US textile sector relies on hydrogen peroxide for bleaching in high-end applications. Additionally, the electronics and semiconductor industries in states like California and Texas stimulate demand for high-purity hydrogen peroxide. Technological advancements, such as advanced oxidation processes (AOPs), are also reshaping the market by improving the treatment of industrial effluents and emerging water contaminants.

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