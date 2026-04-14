Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Size to Reach USD 35.12B by 2035 from USD 7.40B in 2026 (CAGR 18.90%)

Ottawa, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital health monitoring devices market size is calculated at USD 7.40 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 35.12 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.90% for the forecasted period.

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The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advances the development of safe, innovative, and effective medical devices integrated with sensor-based digital health technology. The U.S. FDA has also published a list of medical devices that meet the FDA’s premarket requirements, which include non-invasive or minimally invasive medical devices, and wearables such as bands, patches, smartwatches, and rings. This list further includes medical devices that are designed for continuous or spot check monitoring of health parameters of individuals, and that can be used in non-clinical settings like the home. Furthermore, the most commonly used remote patient monitoring devices are the blood pressure cuff, glucometer, pulse oximeter, ECG+stethoscope, wearables like activity trackers, thermometer, and scale.

The Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market: Highlights

North America held a major revenue share of 38% in the digital health monitoring devices market in 2025.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the predicted timeframe.

By device type, the wearable devices segment registered its dominance by 42% over the global market in 2025.

By device type, the wearable patches & adhesive biosensors sub-segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By monitoring parameter/biomarker, the cardiac segment held the largest revenue share by 28% in the market in 2025.

By monitoring parameter/biomarker, the metabolic segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.

By technology/sensor type, the optical sensors (PPG) segment held a dominant presence by 30% in the digital health monitoring devices market in 2025.

By technology/sensor type, the electrochemical sensors segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period.

By application/use case, the remote patient monitoring (RPM) & chronic disease management segment contributed the biggest revenue share by 34% in the market in 2025.

By application/ use case, the clinical trials & decentralized trials segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the maximum revenue share by 38% in the market in 2025.

By end-user, the home healthcare patients & caregivers segment is expected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years.

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Market Overview

The digital health monitoring devices market is revolutionized by technological integration, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), which are pivotal in healthcare in delivering smarter care. Both of these technologies have advanced features such as high-performance connectivity, precise data collection and analysis, effective automation, consistent remote monitoring, and improved decision-making. A seamless connection of medical devices enables real-time communication, while data collection and analysis ensure accurate and actionable insights. Automation streamlines processes to save time and resources, and remote monitoring allows users to continuously track devices and patients from any place. The smarter choices are made through data-driven insights and improved decision-making.

Modern Systems in Healthcare

The Internet of Things (IoT): The IoT technology is employed across many industries, such as smart homes, manufacturing, and many others. The wide applications of IoT integration result in smart devices, improved logistics, and industrial automation. IoT shows moderate data sensitivity, and it ensures general cybersecurity. It delivers convenience and efficiency across various industries, including the digital health monitoring devices market.

The IoT technology is employed across many industries, such as smart homes, manufacturing, and many others. The wide applications of IoT integration result in smart devices, improved logistics, and industrial automation. IoT shows moderate data sensitivity, and it ensures general cybersecurity. It delivers convenience and efficiency across various industries, including the digital health monitoring devices market. The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT): The IoMT technology has wide applications across healthcare and medical industries. The IoMT technology benefits users with remote patient monitoring solutions and connected pacemakers. IoMT shows highly sensitive medical data, and it complies with strict healthcare regulations. It improves patient care and operational workflows.

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The Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Analysis

Region Share (%) North America (Dominant) 38 % Asia Pacific (Fastest) 26 % Europe 22 % Latin America 9 % Middle East & Africa 5 %

North America dominated the market share by 38% in 2025, owing to advances in sensor technology and battery life, favorable reimbursement policies for telehealth services and remote patient monitoring, and integration of AI tools for early detection and predictive analytics. Digital health technologies are transforming modern healthcare, which substantially improves quality and safety across public health, clinical practice, and medical research. The digital technologies have enabled the progress of predictive analytics, personalized medicine, and remote patient monitoring. This progress is achieved through the implementation of telemedicine platforms, AI, and wearable devices.

U.S. Market Analysis

The digital health monitoring devices market in the U.S. is expected to reach USD 10.26 billion in 2035, experiencing a momentous growth, owing to the use of advanced technologies to automate documentation, augment clinical workflows, and provide predictive analytics for clinical workflows. The Digital Health Center of Excellence of the U.S. FDA aims to empower stakeholders to advance healthcare and boost high-quality digital health innovation.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period due to a shift towards value-based home care, widespread 5G adoption in countries like South Korea, China, and Singapore, and preference for home-based monitoring solutions to reduce hospital readmissions. The World Health Organization (WHO) introduced the Global Initiative on Digital Health, which is a WHO-managed network of institutions, organizations, and government technical agencies. It is committed to supporting the national digital health revolution.

India Market Trends

The digital health monitoring devices market in India is gaining traction due to AI-enabled diagnostics, the evolution of wearables, and the expansion of 5G technologies. The NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOFHW) released official guidelines for telemedicine practices to offer remote consultation under the Medical Council of India and the supervision of the National Medical Commission.

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The Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

Device Type Insights

Segment Share (%) Wearable Devices (Dominant) 42 % Non-wearable / Home Monitoring Devices 18 % Implantable & Insertable Monitoring Devices 14 % Clinical / Hospital Monitoring Devices 20 % Others 6 %

The wearable devices segment dominated the digital health monitoring devices market share by 42% in 2025, owing to the transformation of the healthcare industry by enabling the detection of potential issues at an early stage, continuous tracking of vital information, and improved management of current health issues. These devices include smartwatches, medical-grade devices, and many others that reduce the need for in-person consultations, enable the early detection of medical issues, and improve personalized treatment options. A smart wristwatch tracks steps, measures heart rate, counts oxygen levels, and sleep quality, along with many other health tracking features.

The wearable patches & adhesive biosensors subsegment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the digital health monitoring devices market during the forecast period due to the rise of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), and precision medicine that have transformed the healthcare system. The wearable electronics can address the potential challenges in the healthcare system, such as the shortage of medical staff and the high burden of medical costs. These wearable medical devices allow regular blood pressure monitoring, which is important for the diagnosis and management of patients.

Monitoring Parameter/Biomarker Insights

Segment Share (%) Cardiac (Dominant) 28 % Respiratory 14 % Metabolic (Fastest Growing) 16 % Hemodynamic 12 % Sleep & Activity 11 % Neurological 7 % Medication Adherence & Inhalation Metrics 6 % Temperature & Others 6 %

The cardiac segment led the digital health monitoring devices market share by 28% in 2025, owing to the role of digital biomarkers in monitoring health parameters in people with obesity. Periodic laboratory testing keeps track of the biochemical parameters, including an increase in glucose and cholesterol levels in the blood that lead to altered metabolic events. A pacemaker monitors heart rate and rhythm, and sends an electrical signal to normalize the heartbeat.

The metabolic segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the digital health monitoring devices market in the coming years due to the popularity and huge adoption of non-invasive wearables, ingestible sensors, implantable sensors, and smart scales. The core functions of the non-invasive wearables in metabolism lie in the detection of trace markers in saliva, sweat, or intestinal fluid. Whereas the ingestible sensors assist in the direct monitoring of gas profiles and gut metabolites.

Technology/Sensor Type Insights

Segment Share (%) Optical Sensors (PPG) – Dominant 30 % Electro-physiological Sensors (ECG, EEG) 20 % Electrochemical Sensors (Fastest Growing) 16 % Pressure Sensors 12 % Motion & Inertial Sensors 14 % Multi-modal Sensor Fusion 8 %

The optical sensors (PPG) segment held the major revenue share by 30% in the digital health monitoring devices market in 2025, owing to their integral role in the development of medical diagnostic devices, and they are widely used to measure the physiology of the human body. Optical sensors provide electrical safety, excellent metrological properties, simple miniaturization, immunity to electromagnetic interference, non-invasive examination, and the ability to capture several volumes of nanometers. The use of optical sensors brings new and better methods for continuous diagnostics.

The electrochemical sensors segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the digital health monitoring devices market over the forecast period due to the urgent demand for reliable, sensitive, quick, accurate, and handy analytical tools for clinical applications that can sense biomolecules. The electrochemical sensors are precise and sensitive methods for early diagnosis of diseases. They are essential for the survival and successful prognosis of patients.

Application/Use Case Insights

Segment Share (%) Remote Patient Monitoring (Dominant) 34 % Acute Care & Hospital Monitoring 18 % Preventive & Wellness Tracking 16 % Clinical Trials & Decentralized Trials (Fastest) 12 % Home Healthcare & Post-Acute Care 14 % Sports & Occupational Health 6 %

The remote patient monitoring (RPM) & chronic disease management segment contributed the biggest revenue share by 34% in the digital health monitoring devices market in 2025, owing to its integral part in reducing hospital readmissions, promoting self-care and self-monitoring, reducing costs, and improving the overall patient satisfaction rate. A remote patient monitoring platform enables healthcare professionals and practices to connect with patients and offers seamless integration with electronic health records. This platform and management allow healthcare providers to easily communicate with patients through video calls, audio, and SMS to make timely interventions.

The clinical trials & decentralized trials segment is expected to grow rapidly in the digital health monitoring devices market during the predicted timeframe due to the favorable opportunities for clinical trials enabled by software, hardware, mobile health apps, sensors, wearable devices, and telemedicine platform solutions. Implantables and ingestibles capture physiological data and track medication adherence. The prominent remote patient monitoring platforms used in clinical trials are Medidata Sensor Cloud, Science 37 RPM suite, Koneksa Health, ActiGraph, and VivoSense. They benefit from better safety monitoring, real-time data, fewer site visits, and protocol compliance.

End-User Insights

Segment Share (%) Hospitals & Clinics (Dominant) 38 % Home Healthcare Patients & Caregivers (Fastest) 26 % Payers & Remote Monitoring Providers 16 % Employers & Corporate Wellness Programs 10 % Research Organizations & Trial Sponsors 10 %

The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for dominance in the digital health monitoring devices market share by 38% in 2025, owing to the digital health transformation, and the core roles of digital technologies for real-time inpatient monitoring, early intervention and diagnosis, remote patient monitoring, chronic disease management, and operational efficiency. The most common digital health monitoring devices used in healthcare settings are pulse oximeters, glucometers, ECG monitors, smart scales, and digital sphygmomanometers. The integration of these devices results in a great impact on clinical outcomes.

The home healthcare patients & caregivers segment is expected to expand at a rapid rate in the digital health monitoring devices market during the studied period due to improved access to care, early detection of health risks, enhanced independence, better disease management, and reduced healthcare costs. The digital health monitoring devices are beneficial to caregivers in terms of real-time alerts and safety, peace of mind, improved communication, remote monitoring capabilities, and operational efficiency.

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The Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Companies

BioTelemetry

Withings

Fitbit (Google)

Apple

Masimo

Dexcom

Omron Healthcare

iRhythm Technologies

Siemens Healthineers

Roche Diagnostics

Johnson & Johnson

Boston Scientific

ResMed

Medtronic

Abbott Laboratories

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Garmin

Huawei Health/Huawei Technologies

Xiaomi (Huami/Amazfit)

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Segments Covered in the Report

By Device Type

Wearable devices Smartwatches & fitness bands with medical sensors Wearable patches & adhesive biosensors Chest straps & wearable ECG monitors Smart clothing & textiles

Non-wearable/home monitoring devices Blood pressure monitors (digital cuff) Glucose monitors (CGM & SMBG) Pulse oximeters Smart scales Sleep monitors (under-mattress, bedside monitors) Smart inhalers & medication sensors

Implantable & insertable monitoring devices Implantable loop recorders (ILR)/pacemaker sensors Implantable glucose sensors

Clinical/hospital monitoring devices Multi-parameter bedside monitors Remote telemetry systems

Others (clinical-grade sensors, point-of-care monitoring)



By Monitoring Parameter/Biomarker

Cardiac (ECG/arrhythmia, heart rate variability)

Respiratory (SpO2, respiration rate)

Metabolic (glucose, ketones)

Hemodynamic (blood pressure)

Sleep & activity (sleep stages, steps)

Neurological (EEG, movement)

Medication adherence & inhalation metrics

Temperature & others

By Technology/Sensor Type

Optical sensors (PPG)

Electro-physiological sensors (ECG, EEG)

Electrochemical sensors (glucose, lactate)

Pressure sensors (BP cuffs)

Motion & inertial sensors (accelerometer, gyroscope)

Multi-modal sensor fusion

By Application/Use Case

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) & chronic disease management

Acute care & hospital monitoring

Preventive & wellness tracking

Clinical trials & decentralized trials (digital endpoints)

Home healthcare & post-acute care

Sports performance & occupational health

By End-User

Hospitals & clinics

Home healthcare patients & caregivers

Payers & remote monitoring service providers

Employers & corporate wellness programs

Research organizations & clinical trial sponsors



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





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