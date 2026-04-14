HiberCell to Present Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Enhanced Antitumor Activity of HC-7366 in Combination with VEGFR-TKIs in Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma (ccRCC)

ROSEVILLE, Minn., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiberCell, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics to address cancer relapse, metastasis, and resistance, today announced the preclinical poster presentation titled, Combination of the GCN2 activator HC-7366 with VEGFR-TKI results in greater efficacy than VEGFR-TKI alone or VEGFR-TKI/HIF-2i combinations in ccRCC which will be highlighted at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, taking place April 17-22 in San Diego, California. The abstract is now available on the AACR website.

The poster will present data showing that HC-7366 enhanced the activity of multiple VEGFR-TKIs, including lenvatinib, cabozantinib, and axitinib in preclinical metastatic ccRCC models, with HC-7366 and VEGFR-TKI doublets outperforming the combination of HIF-2α inhibitor and VEGFR-TKI in several preclinical patient-derived xenograft models. The data further support HC-7366 as a potential strategy to overcome VEGFR-TKI resistance in metastatic ccRCC and provide rationale for clinical evaluation of HC-7366 and VEGFR-TKI combinations in ccRCC. These findings also support HiberCell’s recent initiation of a Phase 1b arm evaluating HC-7366 in combination with cabozantinib in metastatic ccRCC as part of its ongoing clinical study (NCT06234605).

“We’re excited to share these data, which demonstrate the preclinical combination potential of HC-7366 with VEGFR-TKIs, a key standard-of-care therapeutic class in ccRCC,” said Nandita Bose, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer of HiberCell. “These findings build on the data presented at the 2024 AACR Annual Meeting demonstrating the combination potential of HC-7366 with HIF-2α inhibitors and further support our ongoing clinical evaluation of HC-7366 in combination with all three major standard-of-care therapeutic classes in ccRCC: HIF-2α inhibitors, VEGFR-TKIs, and immune checkpoint inhibitors. Collectively, these data suggest HC-7366 may have the potential to emerge as a next-generation, novel therapeutic approach in ccRCC.”

Poster Presentation Detail:

Title: Combination of the GCN2 activator HC-7366 with VEGFR-TKI results in greater efficacy than VEGFR-TKI alone or VEGFR-TKI/HIF-2i combinations in ccRCC

Session: Combination Targeted Therapy (Section 42)

Abstract Number: 6485

Date & Time: April 21, 2026, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

About HC-7366

HC-7366 is a first-in-class, first-in-human, selective, potent, small molecule activator of the general control nonderepressible 2 (GCN2) kinase. GCN2 is one of the kinases of the integrated stress response (ISR) family, which responds to amino acid deprivation and is a key metabolic stress sensor in cells. While cancer cells utilize the ISR for survival, prolonged or hyperactivation of GCN2 with HC-7366 has been shown to have antitumor and immunomodulatory activity as a monotherapy and in combination with varied SOC agents in preclinical models of both solid and liquid tumors. HC-7366 is currently under clinical development in Phase 1b studies in ccRCC and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

About HiberCell

HiberCell is a clinical stage oncology company, dedicated to the advancement of first-in-class agents with the novel MOA of modulation of adaptive stress pathways. We believe that therapeutic modulation of these mechanisms allows us to address tumor metastasis, treatment resistance, and cancer relapse; all significant drivers of cancer-related deaths. Our GCN2 activator, HC-7366, is currently under investigation in Phase 1b trials in ccRCC and AML. Meanwhile, our PERK inhibitor, HC-5404 is advancing into Phase 1b development. For more information about HiberCell, please visit hibercell.com.

For Media/Investor Inquiries:

IR@hibercell.com