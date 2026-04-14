Hive MLS Sweeps “Best MLS” Awards, Winning Top Honors in all 7 Categories

WILMINGTON, N.C., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hive MLS, one of the nation’s fastest-growing Multiple Listing Services (MLS), has been named a “BEST MLS” across all seven categories in the WAV Group Customer Experience Index (CXI) 2026 Survey. These top honors from the industry’s leading MLS research and consulting firm recognize Hive MLS for delivering the highest levels of service, data quality, and technology performance for brokers and their agents.

WAV Group’s CXI survey is the largest industry study of agent and broker satisfaction, with tens of thousands of real estate professionals nationwide evaluating their MLS across seven top key performance indicators (KPIs). The CXI has become the industry benchmark for MLS performance, giving organizations a clear framework to evaluate their service and technology effectiveness.

Hive MLS earned BEST MLS honors in every category measured:





BEST MLS – Overall

BEST MLS – Customer Service

BEST MLS – Training

BEST MLS – Technology

BEST MLS – Data Quality

BEST MLS – Responsiveness

BEST MLS – Business Generation

This sweep reflects consistent, high-level performance across every aspect of the MLS experience. It also reinforces Hive MLS’s commitment to serving brokers through a cooperative, broker-centric model focused on delivering accurate data, reliable tools, and meaningful business outcomes.

“We are grateful for this national recognition as it means a great deal to us, but the credit belongs to the brokers we serve and their agents,” said Daniel Jones, CEO of Hive MLS. “They hold us accountable every single day. They tell us what is working, what is not, and where we need to be better. Our job is to listen and go to work. I am incredibly proud of our team for meeting these challenges, but I am even more thankful for our members who push us to deliver the kind of MLS they deserve.”

The WAV Group Customer Experience Index evaluates MLS organizations based on standardized performance metrics that matter the most to brokers and agents, including service, training, technology, and data quality. The program provides a clear benchmark for MLS performance and a framework for continuous improvement.

“Hive MLS continues to set the highest standards for customer experience across the MLS industry and raises the bar of excellence,” said Marilyn Wilson, CEO and Founding Partner of WAV Group. “Sweeping BEST MLS recognition in every category reflects a deep commitment to listening to members and delivering consistent value across every aspect of their business.”

BEST MLS Methodology

The BEST MLS honors are awarded based on subscriber satisfaction ratings collected through the CXI survey. Agents and brokers rate their MLS on a scale of 1 to 10 across seven key performance indicators. National benchmarks are then established, and MLSs that meet or exceed those benchmarks earn BEST MLS recognition in each category.

About Hive MLS

Hive MLS is a broker-centric MLS and one of the nation’s fastest-growing, representing over 19,450 brokers and appraisers throughout the Southeast region, including more than 450 cities and towns, with operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee and Alabama. It aims to empower Realtor Associations and MLSs of all sizes by fostering community, collaboration, and connectivity through reliable, accurate data and a best-in-class toolset that includes innovative training. Hive MLS connects Realtors and appraisers with the resources they need to succeed in the real estate industry. Learn more at HiveMLS.com.

Media Contact:

Patrick LaJeunesse

Chief Data Officer, Hive MLS

p: 910.475.8334 | e: Patrick@HiveMLS.com

w: HiveMLS.com

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