Gigamon Showcases Momentum in the Network Observability Market, as AI and Hybrid Cloud Drive Demand for Deep Observability

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gigamon, a leading deep observability company, is accelerating momentum with innovations in AI-powered deep observability as enterprises race to scale AI, cloud, and security initiatives. As GenAI and agentic AI deployments surge, organizations are turning to Gigamon to deliver the deep observability required to secure and manage modern, hybrid cloud infrastructure.

According to IDC’s “Worldwide Enterprise Network Observability Forecast, 2025-2029*” report, the worldwide enterprise network observability market is expected to reach $4.39 billion by 2029, growing at a 6.5 percent CAGR over the next five years. Solutions advancing AI, cloud, and security capabilities are projected to grow at two to three times the market average, signaling a shift toward more advanced, intelligence-driven observability approaches.

AI-powered Deep Observability Becomes Critical for Modern Infrastructure

AI-driven workloads are increasing the scale, speed, and complexity of traffic across modern infrastructure, putting greater pressure on organizations to strengthen security, maintain performance, and reduce operational overhead. As environments become more distributed across data centers, virtualized infrastructure, public cloud, and containers, traditional visibility approaches often fall short, especially across encrypted and East-West traffic. The Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline helps organizations address these challenges by uniquely delivering network-derived telemetry—including metadata, packets, and flows—to cloud, security, and observability tools so teams can eliminate blind spots, optimize performance, and reduce risk across hybrid cloud infrastructure.

“Today’s network observability solutions must ensure cloud computing and networking services are afforded the same level of visibility and control as on-premises systems,” said Mark Leary, research director, Network Observability and Automation at IDC. “As AI-driven workloads accelerate and environments become more distributed, organizations require deeper access to network-derived telemetry to manage performance, security, and cost. Solutions that can deliver this comprehensive, end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments will be critical to maintaining operational resilience and supporting successful digital transformation.”

“AI is reshaping enterprise infrastructure and raising the stakes for network observability,” said Shane Buckley, president and CEO of Gigamon. “Organizations can no longer rely on traditional monitoring approaches and are demanding complete visibility across all their environments and workloads. Gigamon is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation, helping customers unlock the full potential of AI while reducing risk and complexity.”

Two key market trends are helping drive demand for network observability:

End-to-end experience visibility is becoming essential: Organizations increasingly rely on network observability to support consistent digital experiences across employees, customers, partners, and connected devices, spanning network and application environments.

Organizations increasingly rely on network observability to support consistent digital experiences across employees, customers, partners, and connected devices, spanning network and application environments. Cloud is emerging as the primary observability domain: Rapid adoption of cloud services and cloud connectivity is reshaping where infrastructure resides and where observability must be applied.





AI Innovations Build on the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline

Gigamon continues to extend the value of deep observability with AI innovations designed to help Security and IT teams act faster and govern growing AI activity across hybrid cloud infrastructure. These innovations include:

Gigamon Insights is an agentic AI application purpose-built for network-derived telemetry, delivers instant guidance for security and IT teams to accelerate investigation and response across complex, distributed environments.

Gigamon AI Traffic Intelligence delivers real-time visibility into GenAI and LLM traffic across more than 40 leading engines, helping organizations to enforce policies, manage risk, and govern AI usage with greater confidence.

Together, these innovations build on the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline, combining high-fidelity network-derived telemetry with AI-driven capabilities to help organizations strengthen security, maintain performance, and reduce operational overhead across complex hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Gigamon AI Traffic Intelligence is available now, and Gigamon Insights is available in limited access to global customers. More information about AI-powered deep observability can be found on the Gigamon website.

*Source: IDC document #US52332224, February 2026

About Gigamon

Gigamon® protects the hybrid cloud networks and data of the world’s most complex organizations. The AI-powered Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline delivers complete visibility into all data in motion by providing trusted, network-derived telemetry directly to cloud, security, and observability tools. With AI-driven insights across packets, flows, and application metadata, organizations can detect threats concealed in encrypted and lateral traffic, resolve network and application performance bottlenecks, and validate compliance while reducing cost and complexity. Gigamon is trusted by over 4,000 organizations worldwide, including 83 of the Fortune 100, major mobile network operators, and public sector agencies at every level. Learn more at gigamon.com.

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