Award-winning Medical Alert System Bay Alarm Medical Launches 'Caregiver SOS' YouTube Series to Support Family Caregivers

Concord, CALIFORNIA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bay Alarm Medical, a leader in medical alert systems, has announced the launch of "Caregiver SOS," a new weekly YouTube video series designed to support family caregivers. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to being more than just a service provider, but a trusted partner in the caregiving journey.

Award-winning Medical Alert System Bay Alarm Medical Launches 'Caregiver SOS' YouTube Series

"Caregiver SOS" features caregiving expert Haley Burress, who addresses real, unfiltered questions from caregivers. The series tackles topics that often go unspoken, such as guilt, resentment, burnout, and the emotional challenges of caring for an aging parent or family member. Each episode aims to provide caregivers with a sense of validation, understanding, and community.

Bay Alarm Medical's Social Media Manager, Carli De La Cruz, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, "Caregivers are the backbone of our society, often working tirelessly without enough support or recognition. With 'Caregiver SOS,' we aim to create a space where they feel heard and supported, reinforcing our commitment to their well-being and establishing Bay Alarm Medical as a leader in caregiver support."

This new series is particularly significant for Bay Alarm Medical's customers, many of whom are family caregivers themselves. By discovering "Caregiver SOS" while researching the best medical alert system, caregivers can see that Bay Alarm Medical truly understands their experiences and challenges.

The launch of "Caregiver SOS" is a move to build lasting relationships with caregivers. The company continues to innovate and expand its offerings, ensuring that caregivers nationwide have access to the resources and support they need.

Bay Alarm Medical has consistently earned accolades for its straightforward and transparent pricing, dependable service, and compassionate support in the medical alert system industry. It has earned recognition from CNET, Safewise, Medical Alert Buyers Guide and Seniorliving.org, becoming the go-to brand for medical alert systems.

For more information about Bay Alarm Medical and its services, visit https://www.bayalarmmedical.com.

About Bay Alarm Medical

Bay Alarm Medical, headquartered in Concord, California, is a leading provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS) designed to protect seniors and individuals at risk with 24/7 monitored medical alert services. As part of the Balco Properties family of companies, Bay Alarm Medical offers a full range of in-home and mobile alert solutions, including GPS-enabled wearables and fall detection devices. With U.S.-based, multilingual monitoring centers, the company is committed to delivering rapid emergency assistance, peace of mind, and independence to customers nationwide. Learn more at https://www.bayalarmmedical.com.

Press Inquiries

Alan Wu

awu [at] bayalarmmedical.com

https://www.bayalarmmedical.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=WreuIYxxpy4