Integrity Solutions Introduces New AI-Powered Sales Training Designed to Eliminate Skill Fade and Sustain Performance

Nashville, Tennessee, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Solutions announces Elevate Selling™, an innovative sales training reinforcement program that combines microlearning and AI-powered roleplay and coaching to help sales leaders and their teams sustain and apply the skills and behaviors learned in the Integrity Selling program, preventing skill fade.



As a key step in the sales performance roadmap announced last month, this new program drives momentum by helping sales teams sustain the skills and behaviors learned in the Integrity Selling foundational program to ensure long-term success.



“Real sales performance doesn’t come from training alone, it comes from applying the right skills consistently over time,” said Brett Shively, Chief Executive Officer at Integrity Solutions.

“Integrity Selling builds the foundational mindset and skillset, and AI-powered coaching and reinforcement ensures those behaviors stick. Together, they help sales teams execute more effectively in real conversations, close more deals, and generate more predictable revenue.”



Elevate Selling™ drives lasting behavior change through:

15-minute weekly microlearning assignments

Monthly skill mastery of high-impact sales capabilities

Real-world simulations with AI-powered roleplays and coaching

Leader-shared reflections for accountability and reinforcement

By transforming short-term knowledge into lasting habits, the program:

Drives revenue consistency

Creates a culture of continuous development to scale sales excellence

Delivers real-time performance insights to prove and optimize ROI

For current customers, performance gains achieved through Integrity Selling are sustained and strengthened over time. Without reinforcement, even the most effective training can fade.

Sales teams consistently apply, enhance, and expand their sales skills, driving results that last.



“Sales teams are under a lot of pressure to perform and are often expected to invest more time in training that is viewed as ‘at the expense of revenue generating activities’,” said Amara Hunt, Chief Product Officer at Integrity Solutions. “This challenge is amplified by the difficulty of ensuring sales teams keep their CRM accurate and up to date. We understand that bridging the gap between a great training session and long-term success is a major hurdle for organizations. We are now able to equip teams with the reinforcement they need to adapt, improve, and win consistently. By blending human-led training with modern tech-enabled reinforcement, we’re stopping sales skill fade in its tracks and maximizing every training investment.”



Organizations looking to build a high-performing sales culture can learn more, or schedule a product demonstration by visiting IntegritySolutions.com/elevate.



About Integrity Solutions



Integrity Solutions is the leader in integrity-based performance solutions. We train sales, service, and leadership teams to lead with confidence and sharpen their skills by building trusted customer relationships. As the partner of choice for values-driven organizations, we deliver comprehensive sales training programs that strengthen overall performance, develop talent, elevate leaders, and create meaningful customer impact with effective sales leadership coaching.



With more than 50 years of experience across 130 countries, our customers include highly regulated and trust-based industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and agribusiness. We have been consistently recognized as a Top Sales Training Company by Selling Power and Training Industry, Inc., and have earned multiple Stevie Awards for excellence in sales consulting and performance development.



Visit us at IntegritySolutions.com



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