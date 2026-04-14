John Snow Labs Honored with the 2026 Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award in the Healthcare Large Language Models Industry

LEWES, Del., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American Healthcare Large Language Model (LLM) industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes John Snow Labs with the 2026 Customer Value Leadership Award. The company is distinguished for its ability to provide high-performance, domain-specific AI models that empower healthcare organizations to derive actionable insights while maintaining the highest standards of data security and clinical precision.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on investment (ROI) that customers make in its services or products. John Snow Labs’ commitment to open-source innovation, combined with its specialized Medical NLP and Healthcare LLM libraries, has established it as the industry benchmark for accuracy, privacy, and efficiency.

“John Snow Labs stands out by turning healthcare-specific AI from a technical promise into an operational advantage, combining domain-tuned performance with the scale, governance, and economics that enterprise adoption demands,” said Nitin Manocha, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Criteria for winning the Customer Value Leadership recognition include providing the best ROI and superior value compared to similar market offerings, exhibiting high brand loyalty as confirmed through a high Net Promoter Score, and providing customers with a superior purchase, ownership, and service experience. Key factors in John Snow Labs’ selection included:

Unmatched Clinical Accuracy: By fine-tuning LLMs specifically for medical terminology and healthcare-specific workflows, John Snow Labs provides state-of-the-art performance that general-purpose frontier models do not match.





By fine-tuning LLMs specifically for medical terminology and healthcare-specific workflows, John Snow Labs provides state-of-the-art performance that general-purpose frontier models do not match. Privacy and Security: Their “Air-Gap” ready solutions allow healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies to run sophisticated AI models entirely within their own infrastructure, simplifying compliance and data sovereignty.





Their “Air-Gap” ready solutions allow healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies to run sophisticated AI models entirely within their own infrastructure, simplifying compliance and data sovereignty. Customer-Centric Innovation: The company’s rapid release cycle and commitment to the latest research ensure that customers always have access to the most advanced tools for real-world evidence, clinical decision support, and patient journey mapping.





The company’s rapid release cycle and commitment to the latest research ensure that customers always have access to the most advanced tools for real-world evidence, clinical decision support, and patient journey mapping. Exceptional ROI: By optimizing models to run on standard hardware and providing comprehensive, ready-to-use healthcare AI libraries, John Snow Labs significantly reduces the total cost of ownership for its clients.





“We are honored to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan, which validates our mission to make the world’s best AI available to the healthcare community,” said David Talby, CEO of John Snow Labs. “This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to providing healthcare professionals with the tools they need to improve patient outcomes and accelerate medical research through responsible, high-performance AI.”

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, and new business models.

With a global team of analysts and experts based in more than 40 offices across six continents, Frost & Sullivan continues to be a primary authority in benchmarking industry leadership and providing the 360-degree research necessary to drive transformational growth for the world’s most influential organizations.

About John Snow Labs

John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, provides state-of-the-art software, models, and data to help healthcare and life science organizations put AI to good use. Developer of Medical LLMs, Healthcare NLP, Spark NLP, the Generative AI Lab, and the Patient Journey Intelligence Platform, John Snow Labs’ award-winning medical AI software powers the world’s leading academic medical centers, pharmaceuticals, and health technology companies. Creator and host of the Applied AI Summit, the company is committed to further educating and advancing the global AI community.

Media Contact:

Ida Lucente

Marketing Manager

John Snow Labs

Email: ida@johnsnowlabs.com