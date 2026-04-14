DAT: Truckload freight rates hit two-year highs as diesel costs surge

PORTLAND, Ore., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truckload freight volumes rose across all major equipment types in March while a sharp jump in fuel costs pushed spot and contract rates to their highest levels in more than two years, reported DAT Freight & Analytics , provider of the industry's leading load boards and freight analytics.





The DAT Truckload Volume Index (TVI), which measures demand for truckload services, increased month over month, reflecting strong early-season demand to move retail goods, produce, and construction and industrial equipment:

Van TVI: 253, up 12% compared to February

Reefer TVI: 196, up 7%

Flatbed TVI: 314, up 18%





Spot pricing: Fuel drives freight rates higher

National average truckload spot rates increased in March, driven almost entirely by fuel cost recovery:

Spot van rate: $2.52 per mile, up 11 cents from February

Spot reefer rate: $2.97 per mile, up 9 cents

Spot flatbed rate: $3.09 per mile, up 37 cents





Spot rates, which are negotiated between the freight broker and carrier as all-in rates with no separate fuel surcharge, were substantially higher across all modes year over year. The average spot van rate was up 53 cents from March 2025, the reefer rate was up 70 cents, and spot flatbed rates increased 56 cents.

Van and reefer spot linehaul rates—the portion of the rate excluding fuel—surged toward the end of March as shippers rounded out Q1, but actually declined month over month, falling 9 cents and 13 cents, respectively. Flatbed was the exception: the average linehaul rate rose 13 cents. “Linehaul rates were still under pressure through most of March, which tells you demand hasn’t fully caught up yet,” said Ken Adamo, DAT Chief of Analytics .

The national average diesel fuel surcharge surged across all equipment types, compressing linehaul margins even as total rates climbed. Last month’s average van fuel surcharge rose from 41 cents to 61 cents per mile, the highest since late 2022. The reefer surcharge climbed 22 cents, to 67 cents per mile, and the flatbed surcharge rose 24 cents, to 73 cents per mile.

“For context, monthly average van fuel surcharges averaged around 40 cents per mile throughout most of 2025,” Adamo said. “The March reading represents a 50% increase from that baseline.”

Contract rates: Moving higher with fuel

Contract freight rates increased sharply in March, driven largely by the same fuel-cost dynamics that affect the spot market.

Contract van rate: $2.72 per mile, up 20 cents month over month

Contract reefer rate: $3.10 per mile, up 22 cents

Contract flatbed rate: $3.43 per mile, up 30 cents





As shippers and carriers navigate RFP season in this environment, Adamo offered a pointed assessment of current trucking industry trends and freight pricing strategies. “Right now, the smartest players are pricing contracts based on where they believe the market is going and being transparent about those assumptions, leaving room to adjust if conditions change,” Adamo said.

For previous TVI reports, visit: https://www.dat.com/news-releases

About the Truckload Volume Index

The DAT Truckload Volume Index measures monthly changes in loads with a pickup date during that month. A baseline of 100 equals the number of loads moved in January 2015, based on data from DAT RateView, part of the DAT iQ freight analytics platform, which tracks rates paid on actual shipments. Benchmark spot rates reflect invoice data for hauls of 250 miles or more, offering a consistent view of truckload demand and spot rate trends across the United States and Canada.

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the DAT One truckload freight marketplace; Convoy Platform, an automated freight-matching technology; DAT iQ analytics service; Trucker Tools load-visibility platform; and Outgo factoring and financial services for truckers. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights, informed by nearly 700,000 daily load posts and a database exceeding $1 trillion in freight market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, DAT continues to set the standard for innovation in the trucking and logistics industry. Visit dat.com for more information.

Contact:

Georgia Jablon

904 305-6454

pr@dat.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b787594-95cb-432d-b936-e2395c33927e