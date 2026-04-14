SamsonPR Launches AI Visibility Index™ to Help Tech Companies Win in AI-Driven Buyer Discovery

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SamsonPR, the growth public relations agency focused on B2B technology marketplace visibility, influencer engagement and demand acceleration, today announced the launch of the SamsonPR AI Visibility Index™, a new proprietary offering designed to help companies understand and improve how they are discovered, described and recommended across AI-powered platforms such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot and Claude.

As AI platforms rapidly become a primary tool for search, research and vendor discovery, many companies remain unaware of how these LLMs portray their brand, or whether they appear at all.

“AI has quietly become one of the most influential discovery channels in B2B buying,” said Scott Samson, founder and CEO of SamsonPR. “Prospective customers are asking AI tools who the leaders are, what platforms they should evaluate and which companies they can trust. Most companies have no visibility into how those answers are formed, and that’s a massive missed opportunity that is leaving money on the table. Where you show up matters, especially as technology and AI continue to evolve and transform a company’s bottom line.”

A New Discovery Problem for B2B Tech Companies

Buyers are increasingly turning to AI platforms early in the decision-making process to learn about market categories, identify leading vendors, compare alternatives and shortlist companies before ever visiting a website.

Unlike traditional search, AI-driven discovery synthesizes narratives from third-party content, authority signals, competitive positioning and category language. As a result, companies may believe they are visible in the market, while AI systems either overlook them, mischaracterize them or position competitors as category leaders.

Introducing the SamsonPR AI Visibility Index™

The SamsonPR AI Visibility Index™ measures how discoverable and recommended a company is when buyers use AI-powered platforms to research solutions within a specific category.

Each Index report evaluates:

Frequency of AI mentions

Strength of AI-generated recommendations

Authority signals influencing AI responses

Category association and clarity

Competitive positioning versus key rivals





Companies receive a percentage-based AI Visibility Index Score, competitive benchmarks and clear recommendations for improving visibility and leadership in AI-driven discovery.

“This isn’t about optimizing for algorithms,” added Samson. “It’s about shaping the narratives AI systems rely on when buyers are deciding who to trust. That’s fundamentally a PR challenge and a PR opportunity. My team is eager and ready to help with that.”

Turning PR Into a Measurable Growth Lever

The SamsonPR AI Visibility Index is now available as a standalone assessment, a recurring quarterly benchmark or as an integrated component of ongoing PR and positioning programs for all prospective and current SamsonPR clients.

By directly tying media strategy, executive visibility and category positioning to measurable improvements in AI discoverability, SamsonPR is helping clients strengthen their influence in the next era of buyer research.

To learn more about the SamsonPR AI Visibility Index, visit www.samsonpr.com or email scott@samsonpr.com .

About SamsonPR

SamsonPR is the growth public relations agency focused on B2B technology marketplace visibility, influencer engagement and demand acceleration. With teams in New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles, they are the go-to “growth PR” agency with a focus on generating tier 1 media coverage and executive visibility. SamsonPR partners with emerging and established technology companies to shape narratives and get top tier media visibility that drive awareness, credibility and demand. For more information, visit www.samsonpr.com .

Media Contact:

Brent Bucci

(707) 685-1981

brent@samsonpr.com

