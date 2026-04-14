Sweetgreen, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE: SG). The investigation focuses on Sweetgreen’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Sweetgreen securities?

If you purchased Sweetgreen securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On August 7, 2025, Sweetgreen reported its second quarter 2025 financial results and updated its full-year outlook.

Among other things, the Company disclosed that same-store sales declined 7.6%, reflecting a 10.1% decrease in traffic and product mix.

The Company further stated that its results reflected a convergence of several headwinds, including macroeconomic pressures, a challenging comparison to the prior year, and the transition of its loyalty program.

In addition, Sweetgreen reported that its restaurant-level profit margin declined to 18.9%, down from 22.5% in the prior year period.

Sweetgreen also reduced its full-year guidance, lowering expected revenue to a range of $700 million to $715 million and projecting same-store sales to decline approximately 4% to 6%.

Following these disclosures, the price of Sweetgreen’s stock declined significantly, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Sweetgreen complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Sweetgreen stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com