Minuteman Press Franchisee Justin Bester Celebrates 25 Years in Hamilton, Ontario

HAMILTON, Ontario, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justin Bester is the owner of the Minuteman Press franchise in Hamilton, Ontario. Minuteman Press International Regional VP Kevin Wittal presented Justin and his son Austin with the Crystal Pinnacle Award commemorating 25 years of business ownership. Kevin shares, “Justin has been a reliable presence for his clients in Hamilton. His focus on providing outstanding products and fantastic customer service has really contributed to his continued success over the years.”

In the following interview, Justin reflects on his time as the owner of Minuteman Press in Hamilton and shares his insights on longevity, growth, and providing positive customer experiences to his clients.





Minuteman Press Franchise Owners Austin & Justin Bester with their Crystal Pinnacle Award celebrating 25 years in Hamilton, Ontario.

Congrats on 25 years in business! What does this milestone mean to you?

“I’ve come to realize that our customers are the sole reason we are in business. Everything we do each day is dedicated to them, and their continued support is deeply appreciated. This is a value we teach every employee.”

What are your keys to longevity, growth, and success?

“Continuous learning has been essential. I regularly attend trade shows and Minuteman Press conventions. Internet marketing and networking have also been important, along with keeping customers happy and staying connected to ensure they are well looked after.”

What are the biggest changes you’ve seen over the years?

“The biggest change has been the evolution of digital printing. When we first started, our estimating software was very basic. Today, we couldn’t succeed without FLEX.”

What was your background before Minuteman Press?

“I came from a retail sales background, which provided a strong foundation for owning and operating a Minuteman Press location.”

What has the support from Minuteman Press been like over the years?

“I’ve received all the support I’ve needed over the years. FLEX has been a key addition, along with the ability to easily reach anyone at corporate whenever needed.”

What are the rewards of owning your business?

“Owning a Minuteman Press has allowed me to build a successful career and enjoy the rewards of a strong family life and lasting friendships.”

What advice do you have for others?

“Be curious and always take care of your customers.”

Is there anything else you’d like to share?

“Owning a Minuteman Press has been a fantastic experience. Thank you.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Hamilton, Ontario, visit https://minuteman.com/ca/locations/on/hamilton/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.ca

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3cdcc19-3d9f-4c31-8321-46c88f3dbbcc