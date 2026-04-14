Sharjah Islamic Bank Reports Net Profit of AED 381 Million, Up 19.4% in Q1 2026

Sharjah, UAE, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) delivered an exceptional financial and operational performance across all business segments during the first quarter of 2026. Net profit after tax reached AED 380.7 million, representing an increase of 19.4% compared to AED 318.9 million for the same period in 2025.





Income from investments in Islamic financing and Sukuk grew by AED 131.8 million, or 14.4%, to reach approximately AED 1.05 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2026, compared to AED 914.3 million during the same period in 2025. Meanwhile, total profit distributions to depositors and Sukuk holders amounted to approximately AED 581.7 million, compared to AED 546.9 million in the prior-year period.

Sharjah Islamic Bank continues to diversify its income streams, as reflected in the growth of net fee and commission income and other operating income, which increased by 9.3% to reach AED 179.7 million by the end of the first quarter of 2026, compared to AED 164.4 million for the same period in 2025. This growth contributed to an increase in the Bank’s total operating income to approximately AED 644.1 million, up by AED 112.4 million, or 21.1%, compared to AED 531.7 million during the same period last year.

These results underscore the strength of SIB’s financial foundations and its prudent risk management approach, ensuring consistent profitability and the creation of sustainable long-term value within a challenging operating environment.

Total assets remained stable at AED 90.9 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a modest increase of AED 553.9 million, or 1%, compared to AED 90.3 billion at the end of the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by an increase in total investment in Islamic financing, which reached AED 46.8 billion, compared to AED 45.6 billion at the end of 2025, representing growth of 2.6%.



Media Contact:

Sharjah Islamic Bank

97143298996