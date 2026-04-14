Upgrading for Institutional-Level Needs: Futurionex × MicAi-X Enhances Audit and Risk Control Standards for API Trading

DENVER, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the institutionalization trend in the crypto asset market continues to intensify, Futurionex announced a further deepening of its collaboration with the automated trading program service platform MicAi-X, focusing on upgrading the audit and risk control standards for API trading. This development indicates that the cooperation between the two parties has gradually progressed from the previous functional synergy, which emphasized execution efficiency and automation capabilities, to a stage of jointly building infrastructure tailored to institutional-grade needs.

In the institutional market, the value of automated execution is not only reflected in speed, but more importantly, in transaction consistency, unified risk control boundaries, and the ability to manage large-scale strategies. Compared to individual traders, institutional users typically need to manage multiple accounts, multiple strategies, and exposures across multiple markets simultaneously, which places higher demands on the stability of the API execution chain, permission control, and audit transparency. The upgraded collaboration of Futurionex with MicAi-X is precisely focused on these core aspects.

The two parties have prioritized establishing unified risk control boundaries in API trading, incorporating mechanisms like order frequency limits, position thresholds, strategy permissions, and abnormal behavior detection. By integrating preset rules with dynamic monitoring, automated trading remains controllable in high-concurrency situations, minimizing strategy deviation and risk spillover. This standardized management approach enables institutions to uphold execution discipline while scaling their strategies.

At the audit level, both parties have improved transaction log recording and tracking capabilities. Key events—such as strategy triggering, instruction sending, order execution, interruptions, and risk control—are fully recorded, aiding institutional reviews, compliance management, and external audits. Industry experts view audit traceability as a vital indicator of API trading maturity and a key requirement for institutional capital in automated trading systems.

The Futurionex × MicAi-X upgrade signifies not only an extension of service capabilities toward meeting the demands of higher-tier users, but also demonstrates the simultaneous enhancement of the commercial value and application depth of the collaboration between the two parties. As automated execution gradually meets institutional users requirements for consistency, governability, and auditability, the platforms competitiveness will no longer be confined to a single functional advantage. Instead, it will further extend toward infrastructure capabilities, drawing increased attention to the long-term development potential of the collaboration between the two parties.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cb2cbd6-407d-4912-9e78-a47b8e52fd4b