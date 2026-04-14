Digestive Health Products Market Size Forecasted to Reach USD 290.31 Bn By 2035 Rising Health Awareness and Digestive Disorders

Ottawa, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising digestive disorders, growing gut health awareness, and increasing demand for preventive nutrition.

What is the Digestive Health Products Market Size in 2026?

The global digestive health products market size is valued at USD 137.13 billion in 2026 and is expected to be worth USD 290.31 billion by 2035, with a robust CAGR of 8.66% from 2026 to 2035. The digestive health products market is witnessing strong growth driven by rising gut health awareness, increasing digestive disorders, and demand for functional foods.

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Digestive Health Products Market Highlights

North America led the market, accounting for a 32.31% revenue share in 2025.

The probiotics segment dominated by ingredient, holding 83.75% of the market share in 2025.

By product, dairy products contributed the largest share at 65.21% in 2025.

Supermarkets & hypermarkets emerged as the leading distribution channel, capturing 46.92% of revenue in 2025.

What are the Key Drivers in the Digestive Health Products Market?

The consumer demand for digestive health products is rapidly increasing as the awareness of the gut-health connection to immunity and the overall health of humans has increased. The high prevalence of digestive disorders, such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and acid reflux, is prompting people to purchase preventative products like probiotics and fiber supplements. Increased interest in functional foods and personalized nutrition is accelerating product development and innovation.

Urban environments, poor eating habits, and stress are also contributing factors to the increase in digestive problems and driving up demand for products that help with digestion. The continued growth of e-commerce and aggressive marketing of health brands are providing consumers with more options for accessing digestive health products, therefore, increasing the acceptance and use of digestive health products.

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Market Opportunity

The emergence of personalized nutrition is providing great potential for growth in the digestive health products market. Consumers want specific solutions based upon their own microbiome test results and dietary requirements, leading to increased demand for customized probiotics and supplements. The rise in incidence of constipation, bloating and other digestive health problems will only continue to drive product innovation.

Additionally, improvements in the technology used to conduct gut health testing like gut health testing kits, mobile apps, etc. have gotten better over the years, supporting the movement towards personalized nutrition. Companies who manufacture food products are also partnering with biotech companies so as to create new products, as well as incorporating ingredients focused on digestive health into mainstream food and beverage products, giving the opportunity to reach a larger variety of potential customers than ever before.

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Regional Insights

How Big is the Size of U.S. Digestive Health Products Market in 2026?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. digestive health products market size is valued at USD 26.73 billion in 2026 and is predicted to reach around USD 53.88 billion by 2035, growing at a significant CAGR of 8.85% from 2026 to 2035.

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Why did the North America Dominate the Digestive Health Products Market in 2025?

North America has the largest share of the global digestive health products market because consumers have more awareness of their Gut health than any other region, and there is a very high demand for functional foods. North America has also been using Probiotics and dietary supplements for many years.

North America has a very advanced Healthcare, continues to develop new Products in the area of gut-friendly formulations, and has more cases of digestive disorders and other lifestyle-related illnesses than any other region of the World. Furthermore, North America has many of the Largest Food-Pharma companies in the world, and as consumers continue to look for more Preventative healthcare options, they are using digestive health products much more frequently among all groups of users.

What is fuelling the Proliferating Growth of Products for Digestive Health in the Asia Pacific Region?

The Asia Pacific Region has emerged as the fastest growing region of the global digestive health product market due to an increase in health awareness amongst consumers, a very significant increase in disposable income, and an increase in the number of urban residents. Urbanization and changing eating habits are creating a stronger focus on digestive wellness, with consumers becoming more likely to use probiotics, fortified food and beverages with added nutrition, and physical herbal drug formulations. Furthermore, an expanding distribution network, increasing e-commerce opportunities, and increasing campaigns that raise awareness about digestive health products will provide opportunities to access products in ever-increasing volumes across many different industries globally.

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Digestive Health Products Market Insights

Report Metrics Details Market Size in 2025 USD 126.51 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 137.13 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 290.31 Billion Market Growth (2026 – 2035) 8.66% CAGR Dominating Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Ingredients, Product, Distribution Channel, and region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



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Segmental Insights

Ingredients Insights

Which Ingredients Led the Digestive Health Products Market in 2025?

Probiotics primarily account for the vast majority of sales within the digestive health products industry because of their long-standing ties to enhancing gut micro-flora and balancing digestion. Probiotic bacteria have been widely adopted as ingredients in supplements and functional foods as there has been a dramatic rise in consumers being educated about gut health and immunity. Continued innovation in products is helping to keep probiotics as the leading provider of digestive health products, along with the ease at which consumers can incorporate them into their daily diets.

The prebiotic segment is growing faster than any other product category thanks to the increased need for natural, plant-based digestion solutions. Prebiotics act by providing nourishment to beneficial bacteria in the intestines as they are composed entirely of non-digestible fiber. Prebiotics have gained popularity in clean label and vegan products. The growing interest in preventive healthcare and consumption of fibre-enriched diets has accelerated the adoption of prebiotic products among various consumer demographics.

Product Insights

Why did the Dairy Products Segment Lead the Digestive Health Products Market in 2025?

The dairy products, including yogurt and fermented milk, dominate market share due to their frequent consumption by people all over the world. Many people have more trust in these food products than they do in traditional forms of food because they are consumed with almost every meal, making them part of a person's daily diet. Probiotics are also preferred by consumers who need support for their digestive systems due to their pleasant taste, convenience, and good knowledge of what they do to improve health.

The cereals market is growing more rapidly than any other category, as there is an increasing demand for convenient food products that provide adequate amounts of fiber for breakfast. A growing number of consumers are opting for fortified cereals that contain whole grain and other prebiotic ingredients. This has resulted in significant increases in both the demand for and growth in those segments. The trend of moving toward functional foods that assist digestion, along with increasing numbers of consumers with busy lifestyles, is leading to a much faster rate of growth in this segment than in other areas.

Distribution Channel Insights

How did the Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Segment Dominate the Digestive Health Products Market in 2025?

Supermarkets & hypermarkets dominate the sector since they sell many different digestive health products together in a single location. Customers frequent them due to the availability of goods, how easy it is to see them, and how easy it is to compare products in person. Additionally, by engaging in promotional efforts and extending organized retail, they continue to be the main source for distribution of all Types of Products

The e-commerce category is presently expanding at an extremely rapid pace due to the increase in the number of people who are connected to the internet as well as changes in consumer buying patterns. Customers can shop online because it provides convenience; they have their order delivered right to their door; and online stores have much larger inventories of niche/unique types of products than any other type of store. Additionally, the success of companies that sell directly to consumers - aka DTC brands - and the booming industry of personalized nutrition are helping drive this category's growth even more rapidly.

Digestive Health Products Market, By Distribution Channel, 2022-2024 (USD Million)



Distribution Channel 2022 2023 2024 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets 46,939.75 50,777.95 55,020.93 Pharmacy Stores 22,786.72 24,527.08 26,444.07 E-commerce 18,388.26 20,010.84 21,812.65 Others 12,228.00 12,907.08 13,637.63

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What are the Major Developments in the Digestive Health Products Market?

In April 2026, PsylliumHuskPowder.com was launched in the U.S., targeting digestive health support through natural fiber supplementation. The product emphasizes improved gut regularity, detoxification, and rising consumer preference for plant-based, clean-label digestive wellness solutions.

PsylliumHuskPowder.com was launched in the U.S., targeting digestive health support through natural fiber supplementation. The product emphasizes improved gut regularity, detoxification, and rising consumer preference for plant-based, clean-label digestive wellness solutions. In March 2026, Nature Made® expanded its gut health portfolio with the launch of SuperGreens and digestive enzyme supplements. The move reflects growing demand for multifunctional digestive products that combine probiotics, enzymes, and nutrient blends to support overall gastrointestinal health.

Nature Made® expanded its gut health portfolio with the launch of SuperGreens and digestive enzyme supplements. The move reflects growing demand for multifunctional digestive products that combine probiotics, enzymes, and nutrient blends to support overall gastrointestinal health. `In December 2025, Ageasy, in collaboration with Wellbeing Nutrition, introduced a specialized gut care range designed for seniors. The products focus on improving digestion, nutrient absorption, and immunity, addressing age-related digestive concerns through targeted formulations and personalized nutrition approaches.



Top Companies of the Digestive Health Products Market

Cargill, Inc.

Arla Foods, Inc.

Danone A.S.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co.

Nestle SA

AST Enzymes

Beroni Group

Danisco AS

Chr. Hansen Holding

Segments Covered in the Report

By Ingredients

Food Enzymes

Probiotics

Prebiotics



By Product

Dairy Products

Cereals

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

E-commerce

Others

By Geography

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



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