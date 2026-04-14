Even in tight times, most Canadians would pay a premium for Canadian‑made products

Majority want Canadian: Nearly six in 10 consumers are willing to pay more for Canadian‑made products—even as price remains the primary driver for most purchases.

Nearly six in 10 consumers are willing to pay more for Canadian‑made products—even as price remains the primary driver for most purchases. Identification gap: Only about four in 10 consumers find it easy to identify Canadian-made products.

Only about four in 10 consumers find it easy to identify Canadian-made products. Price still rules: Two-thirds of Canadians base most purchases on price, with nearly all comparing prices at least occasionally.





MONTREAL, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even as households tighten their belts, many Canadians are still willing to pay more for Canadian-made products. A recent study from the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) shows that nearly six in 10 consumers are willing to pay a premium for local, provincial, or Canadian-made products. This highlights an opportunity for businesses that can clearly communicate their value and origins.

“Canadians want to support Canadian businesses, but they need clear signals to do so. For entrepreneurs, competing on price alone is rarely enough. Communicating value—whether through quality, durability, service, or Canadian origin—could make a meaningful difference.”

—Pierre Cléroux, Chief Economist at BDC

Price still dominates — but not always

Price still dominates purchasing decisions for most Canadians. Two thirds of Canadians say price drives most of their purchases, and nearly all consumers compare prices at least occasionally.

Yet more than half of respondents say they are likely to pay more for local, provincial, or Canadian‑made products and services. Among those willing to pay a premium, the average amount they would accept is 23 percent—even when cheaper alternatives are available.

Willingness meets a visibility problem

Despite this willingness, many consumers struggle to act on it. Only about four in 10 say they find it easy to identify Canadian‑made products, while more than a third say it is difficult. For many, the challenge isn’t willingness—it’s visibility. Unclear labelling and confusion about what qualifies as “Canadian-made” remain major barriers.

Beyond price, nearly two thirds of respondents say quality and durability are among their top considerations when buying a product or service. Discounts, reviews, and brand reputation also play a significant role.

What this means for entrepreneurs

The study suggests that clearer and more consistent labelling—along with simple visual cues such as standardized “Product of Canada” labels or recognizable symbols—could significantly improve consumers’ ability to identify Canadian options. Consumers also say that competitive pricing, stronger in-store and online visibility, and clearer communication about value would encourage them to buy Canadian more often.

About the study

The findings are based on BDC’s Consumer Compass Program, a national survey of 1,499 Canadian consumers conducted in December 2025 by BDC’s Research and Market Intelligence team. The maximum margin of error is ±2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. However, as this survey is based on a non-probabilistic sample, this information is provided for reference only.

BDC’s Consumer Compass program provides ongoing insights into Canadian consumer attitudes and behaviours to help entrepreneurs adapt their strategies and remain competitive in a changing marketplace.

About BDC, Canada’s bank for small- and medium-sized business owners

BDC focuses on small- and medium-sized business owners, providing them financing, investment, and advice. As Canada’s development bank, we also support entrepreneurs who don’t fit the traditional mold—working with a network of partners to help develop underserved markets to unlock economic potential. Our mission is to build strong, resilient businesses that drive Canada’s economic growth. BDC is a perennial Canada’s Top 100 Employer and B Corp certified. Learn more at bdc.ca or connect with us on social media.

Media contact:

mediainfo@bdc.ca

1 844 625-8321