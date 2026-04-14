UREVO Redefines Athletic Recovery at USASA Nationals 2026

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the success of the Snow League Finals, where the UREVO AI-Powered Recovery Station provided critical rapid recovery and support for top-tier Pros, UREVO has successfully concluded its tenure as the Official Wellness & Recovery Partner for the 2026 USASA National Championships.





The USASA National Championships is the largest and most influential snowboard and freeski event in the USA, serving as a premier grassroots pipeline for future Olympic stars. Throughout the 13-day competition at Copper Mountain, UREVO’s AI-Powered Recovery Station became the most sought-after destination, providing elite-level support to the next generation of champions.

High Praise from USASA Leadership

The impact of the partnership was recognized at the highest levels of the organization. USASA Executive Director Kim and Marketing Director Sam Snyder expressed their special appreciation and gratitude for UREVO’s support. They highly commended the quality of the products, stating their hope that UREVO will continue to provide scientific, high-efficiency sports support and intelligent recovery solutions for the American skiing community, as well as USASA athletes and their families.

Empowering the "Champion of Champions"





In a move to elevate the competitive spirit, UREVO introduced an exclusive daily incentive: The overall high-scorer among all event winners each day was awarded a pair of UREVO AI-Powered Wireless Recovery Boots. This "Champion of Champions" award recognized peak performance with peak technology. Winners consistently praised the boots as a "game-changer," essential for rapid recuperation and maintaining peak form throughout the grueling schedule.

Olympic Endorsements and On-Site Momentum





On April 2 and April 5, Olympian Lucas Foster and Ben Harrington visited the UREVO station, drawing massive crowds.

“Throughout the season, the UREVO Recovery Boots have been a staple in my gear bag,” said Olympian Lucas Foster. “The ability to alleviate muscle fatigue and reset for the next day's competition is vital. I’m thrilled to see UREVO bringing this technology to the broader athletic community.”

A Trusted Partner for Families and Athletes

The response from the USASA community was unprecedented. Every athlete and spectator who experienced the technology, as well as the champions who took home the grand prize, reported that the product was instrumental in their fast recovery and performance enhancement. Parents of young competitors expressed deep trust in the brand, noting the immediate, measurable difference the recovery station made in their children’s readiness after intense runs.

“The passion we witnessed at USASA from athletes and fans alike validates our mission,” said Davis, Co-founder of UREVO. “It has been an honor to support these future champions with our award-winning AI technology, providing them with the professional recovery they need when it matters most.”

About UREVO

Founded in 2020, UREVO is a global innovator in smart fitness and recovery, delivering integrated hardware, software, and digital content designed for modern wellness lifestyles. With over 150 patents and world-renowned accolades, including the 2026 iF Design Award, UREVO serves more than one million users across 100+ countries, redefining the intersection of technology and well-being.

For more information, visit the UREVO Official Website or explore its products on the Amazon Store .

Media Contact

Contact Person: Vincent Wang

Email: marketing@urevo.com



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