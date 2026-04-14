Critical Minerals Market Size to Surpass USD 715.66 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Minerals Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Critical Minerals Market Size was valued at USD 391.45 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 715.66 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.30% over 2026-2035.”

Rapid Electrification and Clean Energy Transition to Drive Market Growth Globally

Critical minerals including lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth are in high demand due to growing demand for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and energy storage goods. Businesses and governments are making significant investments in a number of decarbonization initiatives. As a result, there is a significant and long-lasting demand for minerals due to the need for batteries, wind turbines, solar panels, etc. The pattern of mineral consumption is also being reinforced by government policies and advancements in technology. Globally, there is a significant need for minerals, such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel, among others. due to the growing desire for decarbonization and net zero. Numerous nations are making significant investments in mining and exploration projects.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

BHP Group

Rio Tinto

Glencore

Vale S.A.

Anglo American plc

Freeport-McMoRan

Albemarle Corporation

Sociedad Química y Minera (SQM)

Ganfeng Lithium

Tianqi Lithium

China Northern Rare Earth Group

Lynas Rare Earths

MP Materials

Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel)

Teck Resources

Zijin Mining

Jinchuan Group

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt

Eramet

Lithium Americas

Critical Minerals Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 391.45 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 715.66 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.30% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Mineral Type (Lithium, Cobalt, Nickel, Graphite, Rare Earth Elements (REEs), Others)

• By Extraction Method (Primary Mining, Secondary (Urban/End-of-Life Product) Recycling, Brine Extraction, Ore Processing, Others)

• By Application (Electric Vehicles (EVs), Renewable Energy (e.g., wind turbines, solar panels), Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Machinery, Energy Storage Systems, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Extraction Method

Primary Mining dominated the Critical Minerals Market with ~71% share in 2025 due to the ability to provide a large quantity of vital minerals from existing mining infrastructure. The Secondary (Urban/End-of-Life Product) Recycling segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to the increasing emphasis on sustainability and the circular economy.

By Application

Electric Vehicles (EVs) dominated the Critical Minerals Market with ~32% share in 2025 driven by the rising rate of electrification across the globe. On the other hand, the Energy Storage Systems segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035. The segment is driven by the rising usage of renewable energy sources.

By Mineral Type

Lithium dominated the Critical Minerals Market with ~25% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2026-2035 due to the significant contribution of lithium to rechargeable battery technologies.

Regional Insights:

Due to increased investment in local mining, refining, and diversification projects, the North America category is predicted to have the quickest CAGR of 8.14% between 2026 and 2035. Growth in the area is also being accelerated by favorable government policies that support infrastructure for renewable energy, electric vehicles, and resource independence.

In the global critical minerals market in 2025, Asia Pacific had the largest revenue share (45%). The region’s growth is driven by the existence of important mining, processing, and refining facilities in the area. The Asia Pacific region's supremacy is partly a result of the existence of important players in nations, such as China and Australia, as well as the robust demand from sectors including battery manufacturing, electronics, and industrial applications.

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Recent Developments:

2025: BHP divested infrastructure assets to free capital for copper and potash investments, aligning strategy toward critical minerals supporting electrification, energy transition, and sustainable industrial growth.

BHP divested infrastructure assets to free capital for copper and potash investments, aligning strategy toward critical minerals supporting electrification, energy transition, and sustainable industrial growth. 2026: Rio Tinto continued strategic shift toward lithium and copper while optimizing operations and production, reinforcing commitment to supplying critical minerals required for electrification and low-carbon technologies.

Exclusive Sections of the Critical Minerals Market Report (The USPs):

PRICING DYNAMICS & VOLATILITY ANALYSIS – helps you understand pricing models, mineral-wise trends (lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earths), and how supply-demand shifts and geopolitical factors impact price fluctuations.

– helps you understand pricing models, mineral-wise trends (lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earths), and how supply-demand shifts and geopolitical factors impact price fluctuations. COST STRUCTURE & FORECASTED PRICE TRENDS – helps you evaluate the breakdown of extraction, refining, and transportation costs along with future pricing outlook driven by energy transition demand and supply constraints.

– helps you evaluate the breakdown of extraction, refining, and transportation costs along with future pricing outlook driven by energy transition demand and supply constraints. GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN & PRODUCTION METRICS – helps you identify production volumes, reserve availability, mining output trends, and refining capacities across key regions.

– helps you identify production volumes, reserve availability, mining output trends, and refining capacities across key regions. SUPPLY CONCENTRATION & TRADE FLOW ANALYSIS – helps you assess dependency on top producing countries, key trade corridors, import reliance, and tariff structures influencing global mineral trade.

– helps you assess dependency on top producing countries, key trade corridors, import reliance, and tariff structures influencing global mineral trade. DEMAND & CONSUMPTION INSIGHTS – helps you uncover application-wise consumption (EV batteries, electronics, renewables), industrial demand growth, and long-term demand outlook linked to clean energy goals.

– helps you uncover application-wise consumption (EV batteries, electronics, renewables), industrial demand growth, and long-term demand outlook linked to clean energy goals. RECYCLING & SUSTAINABILITY METRICS – helps you track recycling rates, secondary supply contribution, carbon emissions, and adoption of circular economy and green mining initiatives.

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