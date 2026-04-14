[Latest] Global Power Schottky Diode Market Size/Share Worth USD 8.14 Billion by 2035 at a 8.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Power Schottky Diode Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material Type (Silicon (Si), Silicon Carbide (SiC), Gallium Nitride (GaN), Other Material Types (Germanium, Gallium Arsenide)), By Package Type (Surface Mount (SOD, SMA, SMB, SMC, PowerDI, DPAK, D2PAK), Through-Hole (DO-41, DO-15, DO-201, Axial Lead), Chip Scale Package (WLCSP, Flip-Chip), Other Package Types (Press-Fit, Power Module Integrated)), By Application (Power Supplies & Converters (SMPS, Server PSU, Adapters), Motor Drives & Inverters, Solar & Renewable Energy (Bypass Diodes, String Inverters, Microinverters), Electric Vehicles & Charging Infrastructure, Consumer Electronics (Smartphones, Laptops, Wearables), Telecommunications & Data Centers, Other Applications (Railways, Medical Equipment)), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications & Data Centers, Energy & Power, Other Industries (Medical, Defense, Aerospace)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Power Schottky Diode Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.18 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.52 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 8.14 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.7% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Power Schottky Diode Market Revenue and Trends

Power Schottky diodes in the world market include semiconductor devices with a metal-semiconductor junction to achieve low forward voltage drop and rapid reverse recovery and find applications in high-efficiency rectifications, power conversion, reverse polarity protection, and freewheeling in power supplies, solar inverters, electric vehicles (EVs), DC-DC converters, and consumer electronics. The world market for Schottky diodes is experiencing rapid growth due to burgeoning interest in increased energy efficiency in power management of renewable energy and EVs, miniaturization in portable equipment, use of SiC and GaN-enhanced types, global growth in 5G infrastructure, and the growth of high-voltage and low-loss diode technologies used globally.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the power Schottky diode market?

This has increased adoption with the continued growth in the demand for efficient and low-heat diodes in power electronics driven by over 10 million units of EVs being produced globally and over 300 GW of solar capacity additions being made each year. The industry reports that Schottky diodes minimize switching losses by 50 percent in converters, enabling increased power densities. With electrification and renewable integration picking up, manufacturers are looking at strong components in the small high-frequency designs of chargers, inverters, and motor drives.

Silicon carbide (SiC)-based Schottky diodes with higher temperature tolerance and voltage ratings, trench MOSFET-integrated barriers with lower leakage, and AEC-Q101-qualified packages that can be used in automobiles have been introduced as solutions to technological advances in reducing leakage, thermal, and system efficiency. Other forces are the increased concern regarding green energy requirements, better supply chains to produce wafer fabric, and government subsidies on EV and solar production in both advanced and developing markets.

(A free sample of the Power Schottky Diode report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Power Schottky Diode report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

As of 2025, silicon-based power Schottky diodes dominated the market of power Schottky diodes, fueled by the need to have cost-effective, high-current devices in consumers’ power supplies and in general rectification. The diodes find use in low to medium voltage applications up to about 200 V with tremendous growth due to advances in dual-Schottky schemes and low Vf numbers that improve efficiency in small adapters (which is universally considered by design engineers to be important in tradeoffs between performance and cost in volume electronics).

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales through manufacturers are the market share that comprises the biggest portion of the market and it forms the first line of customized ratings, technical support and qualification services. These channels offer specialist application engineering, reliability tests, and customized packaging to power supply manufacturers, EV providers and renewable integrators with high volume and performance-sensitive designs and are therefore the choice of electronic and automobile industries with specialized, regulated component flows.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Power Schottky Diode market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Power Schottky Diode market forward?

What are the Power Schottky Diode Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Power Schottky Diode Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Power Schottky Diode market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The global power Schottky diode market is dominated by Asia Pacific because of giant semiconductor fabrication centers in China, Taiwan, and South Korea, enormous EV and solar production volumes, substantial consumer electronics volumes, and supply chains of the region that compete with costs. The area enjoys a rich legacy of R&D in power semis, government subsidies in green technology, and access to those end markets that drive constant innovation and subsequent capacity increases.

In the meantime, North America has a high potential to expand the power Schottky diode market, which has improved EV and renewable energy ecosystems, investments in SiC/GaN technology, high efficiency standards, and next-generation power architecture. It also has advantages such as countries like the United States having leading foundries, being early adopters of high-voltage diodes, and collaborations with OEMs, enabled by IRA funding and innovation centers.

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Browse the full “Power Schottky Diode Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material Type (Silicon (Si), Silicon Carbide (SiC), Gallium Nitride (GaN), Other Material Types (Germanium, Gallium Arsenide)), By Package Type (Surface Mount (SOD, SMA, SMB, SMC, PowerDI, DPAK, D2PAK), Through-Hole (DO-41, DO-15, DO-201, Axial Lead), Chip Scale Package (WLCSP, Flip-Chip), Other Package Types (Press-Fit, Power Module Integrated)), By Application (Power Supplies & Converters (SMPS, Server PSU, Adapters), Motor Drives & Inverters, Solar & Renewable Energy (Bypass Diodes, String Inverters, Microinverters), Electric Vehicles & Charging Infrastructure, Consumer Electronics (Smartphones, Laptops, Wearables), Telecommunications & Data Centers, Other Applications (Railways, Medical Equipment)), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications & Data Centers, Energy & Power, Other Industries (Medical, Defense, Aerospace)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/power-schottky-diode-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 3.52 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 8.14 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 3.18 billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.7% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Material Type, Package Type, Application, End-Use Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In July 2024: ON Semiconductor launched a new series of 650V SiC Schottky diodes optimized for EV onboard chargers, featuring a 20% lower forward voltage drop and enhanced surge capability to improve charging efficiency and thermal management.

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List of the prominent players in the Power Schottky Diode Market:

Infineon Technologies AG

ON Semiconductor (onsemi)

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Wolfspeed Inc.

ROHM Semiconductor

Diodes Incorporated

Nexperia B.V.

Littelfuse Inc.

Micro Commercial Components (MCC)

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Others

The Power Schottky Diode Market is segmented as follows:

By Material Type

Silicon (Si)

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Other Material Types (Germanium, Gallium Arsenide)

By Package Type

Surface Mount (SOD, SMA, SMB, SMC, PowerDI, DPAK, D2PAK)

Through-Hole (DO-41, DO-15, DO-201, Axial Lead)

Chip Scale Package (WLCSP, Flip-Chip)

Other Package Types (Press-Fit, Power Module Integrated)

By Application

Power Supplies & Converters (SMPS, Server PSU, Adapters)

Motor Drives & Inverters

Solar & Renewable Energy (Bypass Diodes, String Inverters, Microinverters)

Electric Vehicles & Charging Infrastructure

Consumer Electronics (Smartphones, Laptops, Wearables)

Telecommunications & Data Centers

Other Applications (Railways, Medical Equipment)

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications & Data Centers

Energy & Power

Other Industries (Medical, Defense, Aerospace)

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Power Schottky Diode Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/power-schottky-diode-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Power Schottky Diode Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Power Schottky Diode Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Power Schottky Diode Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Power Schottky Diode Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Power Schottky Diode Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Power Schottky Diode Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Power Schottky Diode Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Power Schottky Diode market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Schottky Diode industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Power Schottky Diode Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Power Schottky Diode Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Power Schottky Diode Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/power-schottky-diode-market/

Reasons to Purchase Power Schottky Diode Market Report

Power Schottky Diode Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Power Schottky Diode The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Power Schottky Diode Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Power Schottky Diode Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Power Schottky Diode market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Power Schottky Diode market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Power Schottky Diode market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Power Schottky Diode market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Power Schottky Diode market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Schottky Diode Power industry.

Managers in the Power Schottky Diode sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Power Schottky Diode market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Power Schottky Diode products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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