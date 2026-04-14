Trust and Corporate Services Industry to Grow by $3 Billion Over 2026-2030: Vistra Group, Intertrust Group, and TMF Group Lead

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trust and Corporate Service Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The trust and corporate service market has experienced steady growth in recent years, projected to expand from $14.33 billion in 2025 to $15.05 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. This increase is driven by a surge in global corporate registrations, complex regulatory frameworks, cross-border investments, demand for fiduciary services, and growth in the high-net-worth client base.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $18.03 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.6%. Key growth factors include the digitalization of corporate services, demand for regtech-enabled compliance, expansion of sustainable finance advisory, focus on transparency and reporting, and increased outsourcing of corporate administration. Major trends include the demand for regulatory compliance services, adoption of digital trust administration platforms, corporate governance advisory, expansion of cross-border structuring services, and automated compliance monitoring.

The increase in high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), driven by economic growth and improved investment opportunities, significantly contributes to the trust and corporate service market growth. These individuals benefit from trust services to manage and protect assets, optimize tax strategies, and plan estates effectively. According to UBS Group AG in July 2024, the US saw a notable increase in average wealth per adult, with Turkey seeing over 157% growth in wealth per adult from 2022 to 2023, underscoring the rising number of wealthy individuals fueling market expansion.

Leading companies are innovating with AI-driven compliance platforms to enhance operational efficiency, streamline regulatory reporting, and reduce manual workloads. For instance, OneTrust LLC launched OneTrust Compliance Automation in September 2024, allowing corporate service providers to manage multiple regulatory frameworks. This platform utilizes AI to automate evidence collection, compliance task monitoring, and report generation, reducing errors and accelerating operations.

In August 2023, JTC PLC acquired TC3 Group Holdings LLC for $270 million, cementing its status as a key player in the US personal trust sector. This acquisition presents significant growth opportunities and enhances JTC's US platform. TC3 Group Holdings LLC specializes in administration services for the US personal trust sector.

North America was the largest region in the trust and corporate service market in 2025. The market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Countries featured are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

  • Company Establishment and Registration Services, Management, Accounting and Tax Services, Financing and Banking, Trust Fund, Asset Substance Services, Others
  • Applications Include: Large and Small-to-Medium Enterprises
  • End-Users: Corporate, Institutional, Private

Subsegments:

  • Incorporation and Licensing, Corporate Governance, Compliance, Bookkeeping, Tax Compliance, Fund Management, Loan Services, Estate Planning, Trust Administration, Asset Valuation, Asset Protection, Legal Services, Regulatory Advisory

Geographies: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$15.05 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$18.03 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal

The companies featured in this Trust and Corporate Service market report include:

  • Vistra Group
  • Intertrust Group
  • TMF Group
  • Ocorian
  • Trident Trust
  • JTC Group
  • Tricor Group
  • Sovereign Group
  • IQ-EQ Group Holdings
  • Aztec Group
  • The Citco Group
  • Corporation Service Company
  • Wilmington Trust
  • Sanne Group
  • Hawksford
  • Capital Trust Company
  • Asiaciti Trust
  • Zedra Group
  • Lombard International
  • Butterfield Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/emgcuu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                Trust and Corporate Service Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Business
                            
                            
                                Business Service
                            
                            
                                Compliance Management
                            
                            
                                Corporate Service
                            
                            
                                Small and Medium Enterprise
                            
                            
                                Valuation
                            

                



        


    

        
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