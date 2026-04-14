Preparing for GCP Inspections Course: EU, FDA, and MHRA Key Expectations Under ICH GCP E6 (R3), EU CTR and Current Regulatory Thinking (ONLINE EVENT: July 13, 2026)

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preparing for GCP Inspections: Key Expectations under ICH GCP E6(R3), EU CTR and Current Regulatory Thinking (July 13, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This practical one-day course focuses on what inspectors from EU authorities, the MHRA and the FDA are currently looking for during inspections. Rather than reviewing guidance documents in isolation, the programme concentrates on how regulatory expectations are interpreted and applied in real inspection situations.

Regulatory expectations in clinical research continue to evolve, particularly with the introduction of ICH GCP E6(R3) and the implementation of the EU Clinical Trials Regulation (CTR). Regulators are increasingly focusing on risk-based governance, data integrity, oversight of vendors and CROs, and the use of technology and digital processes in trials.

Participants will gain a clear understanding of the most common inspection findings, how organisations are challenged by regulators, and the practical steps that clinical teams can take to demonstrate compliance and inspection readiness.

Who Should Attend:

This course is suitable for professionals who need to stay current with GCP requirements and inspection expectations, including:

Clinical Research and Clinical Operations professionals

Regulatory Affairs professionals supporting clinical trials

Quality Assurance and Audit professionals

Pharmacovigilance professionals involved in trial oversight

CRO and vendor staff working with sponsors

Academic trialists involved in regulated studies

It is particularly relevant for those who need to demonstrate up-to-date GCP training during inspections or audits

Key Topics Covered:

Inspection trends and common findings

ICH GCP E6(R3): what has changed

Data integrity and trial oversight

EU Clinical Trials Regulation (536/2014)

Essential documents and the TMF

Technology and future considerations

Speakers

Laura Brown

Dr Laura Brown is an independent quality assurance and training consultant with extensive experience in clinical research and GCP compliance. She was formerly Course Director of the MSc in Clinical Research at the School of Pharmacy, Cardiff University, and Course Director of the MSc in Regulatory Affairs at the University of Hertfordshire.

Laura has managed and supported GCP inspections across the pharmaceutical industry and has held roles including Clinical Research Manager, Audit Director and Head of Training. She chaired the Institute of Clinical Research GCP Forum for six years and writes regularly on clinical research regulatory requirements, including ICH GCP E6 (R2) and (R3).

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x6ekap

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.