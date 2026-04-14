Trends and Strategies Shaping the $4+ Billion Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market, 2026-2030: Major Collaborations and Advances in iPSC Technology Unveiled

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report delivers essential statistics, including size, regional shares, and detailed segments, offering a comprehensive understanding of the global market landscape.



The induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is experiencing robust growth, with a projected increase from $3.67 billion in 2025 to $5.75 billion by 2030, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 9%. This expansion is driven by advancements in cellular reprogramming, rising ethical considerations, heightened investment in stem cell research, and increased prevalence of chronic diseases.

Significant growth is expected due to developments in regenerative medicine, a surge in personalized therapies, and rising investment in cell and gene therapies. iPSCs are gaining traction in neurological and cardiac research, with regulatory bodies supporting advanced therapeutic applications. Core market trends include the proliferation of iPSCs in disease modeling, drug discovery, toxicity testing, and the advancement of ethical alternatives to embryonic stem cells.

The prevalence of neurological disorders is a key growth driver for the iPSC market. Conditions such as Alzheimer's disease and ALS are facilitating research into disease mechanisms and regenerative therapies. The World Federation of Neurology reported that over 40% of the global population lived with a neurological condition, underscoring the need for continued research and development in this field.

Collaborations are advancing iPSC technology, with companies focusing on regenerative medicine, improving disease models, and developing personalized treatments. Notable partnerships include SCG Cell Therapy's collaboration with Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research, aiming to enhance cellular immunotherapies. Similarly, Theragent Inc. and Pluristyx Inc. are expanding their iPSC offerings in regenerative medicine.

Major players in the iPSC market, such as FUJIFILM Holdings, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Lonza Group AG, are enhancing their footprints through strategic initiatives. These organizations are navigating tariff impacts by elevating local production of essential reagents, fostering regional supplier networks, and driving domestic research investments.

North America dominates the iPSC market, followed by Western Europe. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and more, with country-specific insights into market dynamics. As the iPSC market evolves, stakeholders are equipped with comprehensive insights into market trends and future opportunities, ensuring informed decision-making and strategic growth.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Hepatocytes, Fibroblasts, Keratinocytes, Amniotic Cells, Other Cell Types.

Hepatocytes, Fibroblasts, Keratinocytes, Amniotic Cells, Other Cell Types. Applications: Academic Research, Drug Discovery, Regenerative Medicine, Gene Therapy.

Academic Research, Drug Discovery, Regenerative Medicine, Gene Therapy. End-Users: Hospitals, Research Laboratories.

Key Companies: FUJIFILM Holdings, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Takara Bio, Lonza Group, Astellas Pharma, and others.

Geographies: Covering territories such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, and more.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) market report include:

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc

Lonza Group AG

Astellas Pharma Inc.

ViaCyte, Inc.

Ncardia

REPROCELL USA, Inc

Japan Tissue Engineering Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Cynata Therapeutics Limited

Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma

Shenzhen Bioscience

Shanghai Cell Therapy Group

Car-T Bio

JW therapeutics

Fosun Kite Biotechnology

Shanghai UniCar Therapy

SEED Biosciences SA

Cellerix

CellGenix

NsGene

TiGenix

Renuron Group

Smart Cells

Genenta Science

Biocad Rf

Selvita

Mabion

Pure Biologics

OncoArendi Therapeutics

Proteon Pharmaceuticals

Parexel

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Cellular Biomedicine Group

Pluristem Therapeutics

Gamida Cell

Caladrius Biosciences

BioCanRx

CellCAN

CCRM

C3i

BioCells Argentina

Stem Cells

Royan Stem Cell Technology Co.

Next BioSciences

CryoSave

BioHeart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g7sqr1

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