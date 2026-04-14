The Best Stage During Coachella 2026 Wasn't on the Map

INDIO, Calif., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YouTube filmmaker Steezy Kane has flipped Coachella on its head — building a fully energy-independent stage powered by nothing but the desert sun and a Jackery Solar Generator Explorer 5000 Plus . No grid. No gas generator. No limits. Kane hauled everything into the desert and built a fully solar-powered stage from scratch — a complete DJ rig, speakers, and lighting running entirely on the sun. No cord, no gatekeepers. A real crowd showed up. Real performances happened. The kind of moment that reminds you that when power is accessible, so is everything else.





The full video will be available on Steezy Kane's YouTube channel .

Who Is Steezy Kane?

If you've spent time on the internet in the last decade, there's a good chance you've seen Steezy Kane’s work, even if you didn't know his name. Isaiah Shepard, known online as Steezy Kane, is a filmmaker, writer, and creative director from Austin, Texas with 3.7 million YouTube subscribers and over 350 million views on his channel. He's the guy who jumped off the Santa Monica Pier for a girl's phone number — a video that exploded to more than 50 million views across the internet — and went on to build one of the most genuinely original voices on YouTube.

His "Songs In Public" series alone has pulled in tens of millions of views. His projects have been covered by major media, he's written comedy for The Weeknd's Vanity Fair cover, and he's worked with brands including HBO Max, Hulu, Converse, and Audible. He's not an influencer in the traditional sense — he's a filmmaker who happens to have a massive audience.

His name, Steezy, comes from skateboarding slang — style with ease. That's also a pretty accurate description of his entire approach to content: big ideas, executed with a kind of casual fearlessness that makes everything look like it was always going to work out. He's been building toward something like this his whole career.





Why Coachella 2026.

Coachella is one of the most photographed, documented, and culturally dissected events on the planet. It's also, ironically, one of the most generator-dependent. The idea that a portable solar setup could power a full live-sound stage — not a demo, not a display model, but an actual working stage with an actual crowd — is the kind of proof point that doesn't need a press release to explain itself. It just needed to happen.

Jackery has spent more than a decade building products for the people who want to go further, stay longer, and live better without being tethered to a wall or a fuel tank. Jackery was founded on the idea that power should be clean, quiet, and genuinely useful. Over a decade later, that conviction hasn't changed. The products have just gotten more capable.

The Coachella parking lot isn't so different from a campsite, a backyard, a tailgate, or the end of a road that doesn't have a power outlet at the end of it. It's just a lot louder, and a lot more people are watching.





This wasn't a sponsored stage — it was literally powered by Jackery.

"I wanted to create something that felt like it belonged to everyone there, not just those who could afford a ticket. A stage just outside the festival grounds, powered by Jackery, open to anyone and everyone. That's it. Jackery made the power aspect easy – which meant I could just focus on making it a reality." — Steezy Kane (Isaiah Shepard)

See what power makes possible at Jackery.com .





ABOUT STEEZY KANE

Steezy Kane is the alias of Isaiah Shepard, a filmmaker, writer, and YouTube creator based in Austin, Texas. With 3.7 million subscribers and over 350 million views, he's built a body of work that spans viral stunts, scripted short films, mockumentaries, and social experiments — all tied together by a voice that is distinctly his own. He is the founder of Off The Pier Productions and has collaborated with HBO Max, Hulu, Converse, Audible, and The Weeknd, among others. Follow him at @steezykane .

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products - from compact 100W units to essential home backup systems amounting to 60kWh - Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Designed in the USA based on customer usability and the diverse energy needs of the United States, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, prioritizing convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, check out Jackery on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Rachel Stotts: Rachel.Stotts@jackery.com

ICR: Jackery@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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