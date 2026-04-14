Grid Services Portfolio Optimization Market Report 2026 with 5 Years Historic Analysis and a 10-Year Growth Forecast

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grid Services Portfolio Optimization Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers a detailed analysis, presenting a complete perspective on industry trends, market size, competitor shares, and future opportunities.

The grid services portfolio optimization market is on a significant growth trajectory, expanding from $2.85 billion in 2025 to $3.28 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 14.8%. This growth is fueled by increased renewable energy penetration, early demand response adoption, complexity in electricity markets, initial grid analytics deployment, and distributed energy resource expansion.

Projected growth remains robust, with expectations to reach $5.74 billion by 2030 at a 15% CAGR. Key drivers include the demand for grid flexibility services, rising investments in advanced grid analytics, increased ancillary market participation, expansion of cloud-native utility platforms, and a focus on cost-efficient operations. Notable trends involve AI-driven optimization platforms, integration of distributed energy resources, and real-time market forecasting tools.

Renewable energy's increasing role is a critical factor, supported by strengthened government policies and decarbonization goals. For instance, the International Renewable Energy Agency reported that renewables comprised 92.5% of 2024's total power capacity additions. These developments necessitate advanced grid services portfolio optimization, allowing utilities to manage intermittency and optimize distributed generation assets, thereby maintaining grid stability.

Key players in this market are innovating to enhance analytical accuracy and streamline planning. GE Vernova's PlanOS platform, launched in September 2025, embodies such advancements, integrating power flow, reliability, production cost, and capacity modeling into a unified planning framework. This platform allows more integrated planning studies, simulating transmission constraints and refining capacity forecasting.

In strategic moves to bolster their portfolios, GE Vernova acquired Alteia SAS in July 2025, aiming to enhance grid resilience through AI-based visual intelligence and machine learning integration. This acquisition highlights the trend of leveraging advanced technology for improved grid situational awareness and operational decision-making.

Scope of Report

Markets Covered: Software, Hardware, Services

Software, Hardware, Services Deployment Modes: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

On-Premises, Cloud-Based Applications: Utilities, Commercial and Industrial, Residential, Other Applications

Utilities, Commercial and Industrial, Residential, Other Applications End-Users: Energy Providers, Grid Operators, Independent Power Producers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

Software: Portfolio Optimization, Market Forecasting, Risk Analytics, Asset Performance Management, Decision Support Systems

Hardware: High Performance Computing, Data Acquisition Devices, Grid Monitoring Sensors, Communication Equipment, Control Hardware

Services: Implementation, System Maintenance, Data Analytics, Training, Managed Grid Optimization

Regions & Countries: Including but not limited to, Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain across various regions like Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western & Eastern Europe, North & South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Additional Data: Proportions of market size and growth, GDP, expenditure per capita, with extensive country and regional data, competitor market share, and segment analysis.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Grid Services Portfolio Optimization market report include:

Tesla Inc.

Enel X S.r.l.

Siemens AG

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

IBM Corporation

General Electric Company

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

National Grid plc

Eaton Corporation plc

Doosan GridTech

Wartsila Corporation

DNV GL AS

ENGIE SA

Itron Inc.

Opus One Solutions Energy Corporation

C3.AI Inc.

Next Kraftwerke GmbH

Origami Energy Ltd

EnergyHub Inc.

Flexitricity Limited

Nuvve Holding Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrqy6w

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