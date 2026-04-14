Uplizna Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Insights & Forecasts 2020-2035

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uplizna Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the historic period can be attributed to improved diagnosis rates of multiple sclerosis, expansion of neurologist-led treatment protocols, availability of disease-modifying therapies, increased patient awareness programs, clinical validation of sphingosine receptor modulators.



The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for convenient oral therapies, increasing focus on early intervention strategies, expansion of personalized ms treatment plans, rising investments in neuroimmunology research, advancements in long-term efficacy studies. Major trends in the forecast period include increasing adoption of oral immunomodulatory therapies, growing demand for long-term ms management drugs, expansion of targeted immune modulation treatments, rising emphasis on patient adherence solutions, enhanced focus on relapse prevention.



The increasing prevalence of multiple sclerosis is expected to drive the growth of the Uplizna market in the coming years. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic autoimmune disorder that impacts the central nervous system, causing a variety of neurological symptoms. The rise in multiple sclerosis (MS) cases can be linked to factors such as better diagnostic capabilities, greater awareness, an aging population, and genetic susceptibility.

Uplizna assists multiple sclerosis patients by targeting and depleting B cells, which helps reduce inflammation and slow disease progression, providing an effective option for managing this chronic condition. For example, in July 2024, according to the National Health Service (NHS) England, a UK government agency, multiple sclerosis affects over 150,000 individuals in the UK, with more than 120,000 in England, and occurs more frequently in women. Consequently, the growing prevalence of multiple sclerosis is fueling the expansion of the Uplizna market.



Major companies in this sector are prioritizing technological advancements through late-stage clinical efficacy milestones and the corresponding regulatory-enabling activities, such as pivotal phase-3 trials and submissions that can broaden indications and support wider clinical adoption. Late-stage clinical milestones and regulatory-enabling activities involve the planning, execution, and successful outcomes of pivotal trials (demonstrating meaningful clinical efficacy and acceptable safety), along with subsequent regulatory interactions and filings.

This combination transforms investigational potential into label expansion, payer engagement, and real-world utilization. For example, in October 2024, Amgen Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, reported positive Phase 3 MINT trial results for UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) in adults with generalized myasthenia gravis; the topline data demonstrated clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements on key endpoints and led to plans for regulatory submission activities. These late-stage results reinforce the therapy's evidence base, establish a clear pathway toward a potential new indication, and can significantly influence prescriber and payer perception by showing durable symptom improvement with a manageable safety profile.



In June 2023, Amgen Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, acquired Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (PLC) for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Amgen Inc. broadened its portfolio and capabilities in the biotechnology sector, potentially strengthening its research and development efforts and expanding its product offerings, allowing both companies to utilize their combined resources for innovation and growth in the healthcare industry. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (PLC) is an Ireland-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing uplizna.



North America was the largest region in the uplizna market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the uplizna market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the uplizna market report are Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Uplizna Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Uplizna Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Uplizna Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Uplizna Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics and Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data and Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 and Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech and Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Oral Immunomodulatory Therapies

4.2.2 Growing Demand for Long-Term Ms Management Drugs

4.2.3 Expansion of Targeted Immune Modulation Treatments

4.2.4 Rising Emphasis on Patient Adherence Solutions

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Relapse Prevention



5. Uplizna Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hospitals

5.2 Neurology Clinics

5.3 Specialty Pharmacies

5.4 Adult Care Centers

5.5 Geriatric Care Facilities



6. Uplizna Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Uplizna Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Uplizna PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Uplizna Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Uplizna Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Uplizna Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Uplizna Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Uplizna Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Uplizna Market, Segmentation by Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD), Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG)

9.2. Global Uplizna Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hospital and Clinics, Retail and Specialty Pharmacies

9.3. Global Uplizna Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Adult, Geriatric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jehijf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.