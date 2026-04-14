Tenhold™, Formerly Jotto Desk, Debuts Next-Generation Vehicle Systems for Law Enforcement and Public Safety

Rogers, AR, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenhold, a leading provider of vehicle outfitting solutions for first responders, officially launched today with a new generation of vehicle mounting systems designed to protect the people who protect others. Tenhold, formerly known as Jotto Desk, operates as a sub-brand of Kiefer Sage, a company that provides solutions for overlooked and undervalued markets.

Drawing on more than three decades of experience, Tenhold works directly with officers on the front lines to design systems that reduce distraction, improve access to critical equipment, and enhance safety. Its solutions are tailored for leading vehicle brands including Ford, Chevrolet, and Dodge, supporting everything from individual units to full fleet deployments, so officers can focus on what matters most: protecting lives and getting home safely.

“Too often, businesses settle for the lowest cost and ‘good enough,’” said Justin Sparks, CEO of Kiefer Sage. “At Tenhold, we refuse to accept that standard. Every product we build is designed with the goal of helping first responders return home safely at the end of their shift. That is our responsibility, and it’s not one we take lightly.”

Safety vehicles have historically focused on basic functionality rather than the unpredictable, high-pressure situations first responders face every day. The result has been equipment that can feel clunky, slow, or unreliable when it matters most, making it harder to access critical tools quickly and securely.

As a part of its launch, Tenhold is introducing the Suppressor Lock Head for its Weapon Mounting system, engineered to safely secure suppressor-equipped firearms. With a wider interface, reinforced locking plate, and upgraded lock head, the system is built to withstand real-world threats and protect critical equipment in high-risk situations.

That protection has already proven itself in the field.

“The Tenhold gun locks will keep your weapons safe,” said Trey French, Director of Fleet Operations for the Mississippi Highway Patrol. “In the early hours of August 3, 2022, a perpetrator tried to break into a state trooper’s vehicle. They shot out the back window and targeted an AR-15 secured in the gun lock. Even after two shots from a 9 mm, the firearm didn’t budge. By the time the trooper arrived, the suspect had fled, and the weapon remained completely secure.”

The launch of Tenhold represents a commitment to protecting the people who protect their communities. Today, Tenhold supports agencies in more than 25 states, with especially strong adoption across the Southeast and Southwest. In states like Texas and Mississippi, the brand has earned deep trust by delivering systems officers can rely on in critical moments.

For more information on Tenhold, please visit: https://www.tenhold.com/

About Tenhold

Tenhold, a sub-brand of Kiefer Sage formerly known as Jotto Desk, builds rugged, reliable vehicle mounting solutions for the mobile workforce. Professionals on the go rely on our products to secure and provide easy access to their equipment. Our products install quickly and help professionals stay organized and safe in the field. For more information, please visit www.tenhold.com.

About Kiefer Sage

At Kiefer Sage, we build businesses that provide solutions for overlooked and undervalued markets. Founded in Rogers, Arkansas in 1983, Kiefer Sage was born out of a family's desire to take a grandmother with limited mobility to the store. We created the world's first electric shopping cart, Martcart™. In the years to come, we added Spraymaster™, the first central pressure washing system, and developed the first mobile desk for law enforcement – now known as Tenhold™, a leader in vehicle outfitting solutions for first responders. Our Assembled Products™ segment partners with companies to co-assemble products and bring their innovations to life. Today, Kiefer Sage is a holding company, building an innovative ecosystem around our owned brands, client products, and manufacturing capabilities. We continue to create American jobs in Arkansas while meeting the needs of customers worldwide.