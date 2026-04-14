VariZIG Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Insights & Forecasts 2020-2035

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "VariZIG Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The varizig market is experiencing significant growth due to various factors affecting both historical and forecast periods. Historically, advancements in plasma fractionation technologies, increased awareness of varicella complications, and expansion of hospital-based prophylaxis protocols have been key drivers. Regulatory approvals for hyperimmune globulins and established immunization infrastructures have further accelerated this growth.

In the forecast period, demand is fueled by the need for enhanced immunocompromised patient protection, increased focus on maternal and neonatal care, and the advancement of plasma collection networks. Additionally, innovations in biologic safety screening and growing investments in preventive immunotherapies are stimulating market expansion. Notable trends include a rise in passive immunization therapies, emphasis on high-risk patient protection, and improvements in cold-chain management practices.

The varicella-zoster virus (VZV) incidence surge is a significant factor driving varizig market demand. VZV initially causes chickenpox and can later reopen as shingles. Factors like declining vaccination rates, aging populations, and medical treatment-induced immune suppression exacerbate the situation. Varizig offers passive immunity, helping mitigate chickenpox severity and duration, especially in high-risk groups like immunocompromised patients and pregnant women. For instance, according to the Florida Department of Health, varicella cases rose significantly from 428 in 2022 to 653 in 2023, underlining the increasing demand.

Healthcare spending improvements substantially bolster the varizig market. As healthcare needs grow, with rising chronic disease prevalence and aging populations, increased spending supports varizig procurement and distribution. This ensures high-risk groups' access, facilitates timely treatment, and reduces severe complications from VZV infections. Notably, UK healthcare spending rose by 5.6% between 2022 and 2023, indicating a robust market environment.

Leading companies are advancing technology in the varizig sector by scaling manufacturing and enhancing distribution logistics. These improvements, such as contract manufacturing optimization and regional supply-chain agreements, ensure timely delivery of plasma-derived immunoglobulins to high-need areas. For example, Kamada Ltd. secured a $25 million contract to supply KAMRAB and VARIZIG across Latin America from 2025 to 2027, ensuring consistent availability and broadening market access.

Geographically, North America leads the varizig market, with significant activity across regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and others. Market research highlights shifting dynamics, with tariffs impacting imported plasma derivatives costs, prompting regional investments in plasma processing and manufacturing.

VariZIG, a hyperimmune globulin obtained from human plasma, plays a crucial role in post-exposure prophylaxis against varicella, especially for high-risk patients. It is available in various forms, including pre-filled syringes and single-dose vials, with sales representing the factory gate values supporting this critical global healthcare need.

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Increasing Use of Passive Immunization Therapies

Growing Focus on High-Risk Patient Protection

Expansion of Plasma-Derived Biologic Products

Rising Emphasis on Post-Exposure Prophylaxis

Enhanced Cold-Chain Management Practices

Market Scope

Patient Condition: Immunocompromised Patients; Pregnant Women

Distribution Channel: Hospitals; Pharmacies; Healthcare Providers

End User: Adult; Geriatric; Pediatric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kztwfm

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