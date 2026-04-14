Fulginiti Law Sponsors Belmont Hills Fire Company Golf Outing: “Fire Up the Fairway: A Mission to Serve and Protect”

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulginiti Law is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Belmont Hills Fire Company’s inaugural golf outing , Fire Up the Fairway: A Mission to Serve and Protect, taking place on April 20, 2026, at McCall Golf Club in Upper Darby Township, Pennsylvania.

This year’s Golf Fundraiser is more than just a day on the green—it’s an opportunity to come together in support of the brave men and women who serve their community around the clock. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Belmont Hills Fire Company, helping to ensure they have the resources needed to continue protecting and serving the public.

“We’re honored to support the Belmont Hills Fire Company and the critical work they do every day,” said Ken Fulginiti , founder of Fulginiti Law. “This event is a meaningful way to give back while bringing the community together for a great cause.”

Participants are invited to enjoy a full day of golf, camaraderie, and community impact. Registration and lunch will begin at 11:00 AM, followed by a 12:00 PM sharp shotgun start for the tournament.

Fulginiti Law encourages community members, local businesses, and supporters to participate in this inaugural event and help drive safety forward—one swing at a time.

About Fulginiti Law

Fulginiti Law is a premier Philadelphia-based firm dedicated to representing victims of catastrophic injury. With over 35 years of experience, the firm’s founder has built a remarkable track record in complex cases including premises liability, construction accidents, product defects, trucking collisions and other areas.