TRUEiGTECH Launches Prediction Market Platform Aggregated API, Connecting Polymarket, Kalshi and Many More





NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUEiGTECH today announced the launch of its unified prediction market platform API, designed to help businesses and operators scale within the global prediction market platforms ecosystem.

With the market surpassing $10 billion in annual trading volume, operators face fragmented infrastructure and limited liquidity access.

The unified API addresses this by enabling a single integration with platforms such as Polymarket and Kalshi, while unlocking aggregated liquidity across multiple sources.

It enables faster deployment of turnkey prediction market platforms , allowing operators to enter the market with reduced development timelines.

The API is currently available to select partners and early adopters, with deployments focused on enabling faster market entry and improved liquidity access.

For operators requiring more flexibility, the infrastructure also supports bespoke platform development tailored to specific workflows, integrations, and market strategies.

Opening a Direct Pathway for Operators to Enter a High-Growth Market

The launch of TRUEiGTECH’s unified API creates a clear entry point for operators looking to participate in the next phase of prediction market growth.

Until now, building or expanding a prediction market platform required multiple integrations, separate liquidity sources, and significant backend development. This slowed time to market and created barriers for new entrants.

With a unified integration layer, operators can now:

Access multiple prediction market providers through a single integration, eliminating the need for parallel API builds

Unlock a broader range of markets and liquidity pools within one system, improving depth and pricing efficiency

Reduce development timelines by up to 70 percent while simplifying infrastructure complexity

Scale across global markets with a unified and flexible deployment framework





As adoption accelerates, early operators gain a strategic advantage, including those expanding from adjacent segments such as sweepstakes gaming platforms .

Solving Fragmentation Across a Rapidly Expanding Ecosystem

Prediction markets are evolving into a key layer of digital decision-making infrastructure, yet the underlying systems remain disconnected.

“The next phase of prediction markets will be defined by connectivity, not isolation,” said the CEO of TRUEiGTECH. “Operators today are facing a fragmented system where liquidity, integrations, and scalability are all disconnected. This API creates a direct pathway for businesses to enter and scale in this market without rebuilding the same infrastructure from scratch.”

Current challenges across the industry include:

Fragmented liquidity across independent platforms

Redundant integrations for each provider

Inconsistent pricing and shallow market depth

Delayed platform launches due to technical complexity





TRUEiGTECH’s API introduces a unified model that consolidates access across providers, allowing platforms to operate within a more connected and efficient ecosystem.

By enabling shared liquidity and standardized integrations, the API helps improve price discovery, user experience, and overall market performance.

Aligned with Global Market Expansion in the US, Europe and Brazil

The timing of this launch reflects a growing window of opportunity for operators to enter prediction markets across the United States, Europe and Brazil.

In the US, platforms such as Kalshi operate under the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), while in Europe, licensing frameworks led by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) and Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) continue to shape market expansion. In Brazil, evolving regulations under the Secretariat of Prizes and Betting are opening new pathways for licensed betting and digital gaming platforms.

However, entering these markets requires navigating licensing approvals, KYC and AML compliance, and jurisdiction-specific regulations.

TRUEiGTECH’s unified API is designed to support this expansion by enabling:

Multi-region platform deployment aligned with US, European, and Brazilian market structures

Integration across both regulated and decentralized ecosystems

Flexible infrastructure that can adapt to jurisdiction-specific compliance and licensing requirements

Expansion into new verticals including financial forecasting and media-driven event markets





Positioning Operators for the Next Phase of Prediction Markets

As prediction markets continue to grow, infrastructure is expected to play a defining role in determining market leaders.

Platforms that can access deeper liquidity, scale faster, and operate across multiple ecosystems will be better positioned to capture market share.

TRUEiGTECH’s unified API enables operators to build and scale prediction market platforms faster, while also supporting seamless deployment across web and mobile applications through integrated prediction market mobile app development capabilities.

With the market entering a critical growth phase, businesses that move early are likely to benefit from first mover advantage as prediction markets evolve into a mainstream digital product category.

About TRUEiGTECH

TRUEiGTECH is a technology provider specializing in prediction market platforms and enterprise iGaming infrastructure. The company builds scalable solutions that enable businesses to launch, integrate, and grow digital gaming platforms across global markets.

Its core offerings include:

Casino Software : Flexible online casino infrastructure with multi-game aggregation across slots, live dealer, table games, and other digital formats

: Flexible online casino infrastructure with multi-game aggregation across slots, live dealer, table games, and other digital formats Sweepstakes Gaming Platforms : Legally structured platforms designed for compliant, engagement-driven gaming models

: Legally structured platforms designed for compliant, engagement-driven gaming models Sportsbook Solutions : End-to-end sportsbook platforms with real-time betting, odds management, and multi-market support

: End-to-end sportsbook platforms with real-time betting, odds management, and multi-market support Casino Games : Custom and ready-to-integrate games including slots, table games, and interactive formats, optimized for performance and player retention





TRUEiGTECH’s platforms are built for regulated markets across the United States, Europe, LATAM, and other emerging regions, with a focus on scalability, compliance, and performance.

Contact

sparimi@trueigtech.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a26b78e5-e688-4110-8cd9-cc4a53419844