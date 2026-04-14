Vivotif (Bavarian Nordic) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Insights & Forecasts 2020-2035

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vivotif Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years, the Vivotif market has witnessed significant growth due to various factors such as the increasing incidence of typhoid fever in endemic areas, expanded international travel to high-risk regions, and government-led immunization initiatives. Rising public health awareness and the availability of oral vaccine formulations have further contributed to this growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to benefit from increasing investments in preventive healthcare, higher demand for travel vaccinations, expanding pediatric immunization coverage, and improved access to vaccines in emerging markets.

Vivotif, an oral typhoid vaccine, plays a crucial role in reducing the incidence of typhoid fever, especially in areas lacking adequate sanitation. Data from GOV.UK indicated a rise in typhoid cases in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, with 645 cases reported in 2023, an increase from 470 cases in 2022. The persistent rise in typhoid cases underscores the need for effective prevention strategies, thereby boosting the Vivotif market.

Additionally, increased healthcare spending is a significant driver of Vivotif market growth. The rise in healthcare expenditure supports the research, production, and distribution of vaccines, ensuring that they are accessible to at-risk populations. According to the Office for National Statistics, healthcare spending in the UK grew by 5.6% between 2022 and 2023.

In May 2023, Bavarian Nordic A/S acquired Emergent BioSolutions, enhancing its presence in the vaccine market. This acquisition is anticipated to bolster Vivotif's market position by combining resources and expertise. Bavarian Nordic now includes Vivotif, Vaxchora, and a Phase 3 Chikungunya vaccine in its portfolio.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for Vivotif in 2025, with significant contributions from countries like India and China. However, the market faces challenges from tariffs impacting the costs of imported pharmaceutical materials, affecting production costs. Despite these challenges, such tariffs also promote local manufacturing and supply chain resilience.

The Vivotif market includes the sale of oral vaccines and injections, with values measured at the 'factory gate' level. This market encompasses direct sales and distribution through channels such as online and retail pharmacies, catering to both adults and children. Furthermore, the Vivotif market research report provides comprehensive statistics and insights into market trends, competitor analysis, and future opportunities.

Overall, the Vivotif market is poised for continued growth, driven by increasing disease incidence, rising healthcare spending, and strategic industry acquisitions. The focus on preventive healthcare and expanded vaccine access is expected to support sustained market development.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Vivotif Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Vivotif Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Vivotif Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Vivotif Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Vivotif Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Adults

5.2 Pediatric Patients

5.3 International Travelers

5.4 Healthcare Providers

5.5 Public Health Agencies



6. Vivotif Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Vivotif Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Vivotif PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Vivotif Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Vivotif Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Vivotif Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Vivotif Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Vivotif Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Vivotif Market, Segmentation by Clinical Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



10. Vivotif Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Vivotif Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Vivotif Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

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