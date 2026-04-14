ARC Smart Locker Technology Drives 40% Productivity Gains Across ShipBob's Fulfillment Network





ARC's Device Management Solution to Roll Out Across All ShipBob Locations Following Successful Pilot

PHILADELPHIA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARC (Asset Recharge Center), a division of ChargeItSpot, today announced a full network deployment of its smart locker technology across all ShipBob fulfillment centers, following a pilot program at ShipBob's North Aurora, IL facility that delivered a 40% increase in associate productivity.

ShipBob, a leading global supply chain and fulfillment platform, deployed ARC's system to address a pervasive operational challenge: managing the thousands of handheld devices that associates rely on every shift. When devices go missing, lose battery charge, or require manual oversight from managers, the result is lost time, reduced output, and frustrated teams. ARC's smart locker system eliminates these friction points by ensuring devices remain charged, secure, and ready for use at all times.

The North Aurora pilot delivered immediate, measurable results across three key areas:

Asset control: Device shrink reduced by 63% within the first month

Device shrink reduced by 63% within the first month Associate efficiency: Device pick-up and return times dropped by 84%, reducing congestion at shift changes and ensuring consistent access to charged devices

Device pick-up and return times dropped by 84%, reducing congestion at shift changes and ensuring consistent access to charged devices Manager productivity: Time spent handling and tracking devices cut by 97%, freeing leadership to focus on higher-value operational priorities





Collectively, these improvements enabled ShipBob's warehouse teams to increase overall productivity by 40%.

"Implementing ARC's smart locker system has made a material difference for our business," said Divey Gulati, Co-Founder & President at ShipBob. "We've dramatically reduced time spent managing devices while giving our associates reliable access to the tools they need to stay productive every shift."

ARC's solution combines smart charging lockers with proprietary device management hardware, firmware, and software to drive accountability and remove operational friction. The system is designed to anticipate user and device issues before they occur — a critical capability for high-volume fulfillment environments where edge cases and enforcement gaps can cascade into broader productivity losses.

"ShipBob continues to set the standard for operational excellence in modern fulfillment, and we're proud to support their teams with solutions that solve real-world challenges like device management at scale," said Douglas Baldasare, CEO of ARC. "Seeing ShipBob achieve immediate, measurable gains in productivity, visibility, and asset control is exactly the kind of impact we always strive to deliver for our partners."





ARC is currently rolling out across all ShipBob fulfillment centers, with full deployment expected by July 2026.

To learn more about ARC's smart locker solutions, visit ExperienceARC.com. To learn more about ShipBob, visit shipbob.com .

About ARC by ChargeItSpot

ARC® (Asset Recharge Center) is the leading smart locker system for managing company-owned handheld devices that employees use to do their jobs. When devices go missing, become non-functional, or consume excessive manager time through manual processes, productivity slows and costs rise. ARC's tech-enabled solution combines smart charging lockers with proprietary device management hardware, firmware, and software to drive accountability, reduce friction, and keep teams operating at full capacity.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, ARC is a division of ChargeItSpot. Since its founding in 2011, ChargeItSpot has managed millions of consumer and associate devices for the world's largest brands. To learn more, visit ExperienceARC.com.

About ShipBob

ShipBob is a leading global supply chain and fulfillment technology platform designed for SMB and mid-market ecommerce merchants. ShipBob's technology provides merchants a single view of their business and customers across all sales channels to manage products, inventory, orders, and shipments — leveraging real-time analytics, dedicated support, and access to over 100 technology and retail partners. Merchants can outsource their entire fulfillment operations, utilize ShipBob's proprietary warehouse management system for in-house fulfillment, or leverage a hybrid solution across ShipBob's 60+ fulfillment centers in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, European Union, and Australia. Learn more at shipbob.com.

Contact:

Sarah DeLuccia

sarah.deluccia@chargeitspot.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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