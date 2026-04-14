Environmental Social, and Governance (ESG) Data Lineage and Traceability Tools Market Report 2026: $4.61 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts 2020-2035

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Social, and Governance (ESG) Data Lineage and Traceability Tools Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data lineage and traceability tools market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to expand from $1.68 billion in 2025 to $2.05 billion in 2026, marking a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. This increase is driven by growing regulatory demands for ESG disclosures, the influx of corporate sustainability initiatives, and a rising need for transparency in supply chains. The early integration of data lineage solutions and the adoption of digital reporting platforms further underscore this trend.

By 2030, the market size is anticipated to reach $4.61 billion at a CAGR of 22.4%. Future growth is expected to stem from global expansions in ESG regulations, an increasing embrace of AI-driven data validation, and a shift towards cloud-based ESG tools. Additionally, there's a rising demand for cross-departmental data integration and enhanced stakeholder calls for verifiable ESG data. Key trends include end-to-end data traceability, ESG reporting standardization, audit compliance readiness, impact measurement, and risk assessment.

The surge in green financing and sustainable investment is a critical factor augmenting the ESG data lineage and traceability tools market. These finance models align investments with environmentally and socially responsible initiatives, driven by regulatory frameworks and policy incentives. ESG data lineage and traceability tools play a pivotal role by offering verifiable, audit-ready data essential for assessing sustainability performance. A UNCTAD report in 2025 highlighted that sustainable finance hit $8.2 trillion in 2024, up by 17% from 2023, reinforcing the tool market's expansion.

Industry leaders are deploying AI-powered platforms to automate sustainability data capture, enhancing traceability and audit readiness. Notable developments include Tracera's launch of a Scope 3 data collection tool in January 2025, which enhances emissions traceability in supply chains. Meanwhile, TradeBeyond's acquisition of Pivot88 in September 2023 marks a significant stride in integrating advanced ESG transparency and data lineage technologies into supply chain management.

Major companies in this sector include Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, and others. Despite tariffs increasing costs of imported solutions in the market, they've prompted a shift towards local solutions, fostering regional innovation. The market consists of revenues from services like data lineage tracking, traceability management, ESG data validation, and risk assessment tools. Revenues encompass products and services delivered by the creators, without resale values.

The ESG data lineage and traceability tools market research report provides extensive industry analysis, offering insights into market size, regional shares, competitors, trends, and future opportunities. This report is an invaluable resource for understanding the current and prospective landscape of the ESG data lineage and traceability tools industry.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Component: Software; Services

Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based

Organization Size: Large Enterprises; SMEs

Application: Risk Management; Compliance; Analytics; Audit Trail

End-User: BFSI; Healthcare; Manufacturing; Energy; IT; Government

Subsegments:

Software: Data Integration Platforms; Metadata Solutions; Audit Trail Applications

Services: Consulting; Implementation; Customization; Training; Support

Key Companies Mentioned: Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, SAS Institute, and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.4% Regions Covered Global

Major Trends





End-To-End Data Traceability

ESG Reporting Standardization

Audit Readiness and Compliance

Impact Measurement and Attribution

Risk and Materiality Assessment

Companies Featured

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

SAS Institute Inc.

Hitachi Vantara LLC

Workiva Inc.

EcoVadis SAS

Assent Compliance Inc.

Alation Inc.

Ataccama Corporation

TrusTrace AB

Solidatus Limited

Sourcemap Inc.

Source Intelligence LLC

DataGalaxy SAS

ParkourSC Inc.

MineHub Technologies Inc.

SustainLab AB.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mkgs5

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