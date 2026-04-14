Licensed Toy Market Report 2026: Franchise Growth and Digital-Physical Integration Driving Growth - Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts 2020-2035

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Licensed Toy Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The licensed toy market is poised for significant growth, expanding from $27.2 billion in 2025 to $28.82 billion in 2026 with a CAGR of 5.9%. This growth is fueled by the expansion of global entertainment franchises, heightened character-based merchandising, and the increased influence of movies and television on toy sales. Additionally, the rising retail distribution of branded toys and the burgeoning collectible toy segments contribute to this upward trend.

Looking forward, the market is projected to reach $36.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. Key drivers include the adoption of digital-first franchises, the demand for interactive and smart toys, and the expansion of e-commerce. Emphasis on sustainable licensed products and cross-media licensing strategies are also crucial to market growth. Trends to watch include the surge in franchise-based toy products, the popularity of collectible licensed toys, and the integration of digital and physical play experiences, as well as the expansion of educational toy offerings and a focus on premium, limited-edition releases.

The video game sector is significantly impacting the licensed toy market's expansion. With the proliferation of gaming via mobile and digital channels, video games have become widely accessible, giving rise to a demand for licensed toys that complement these games. In February 2024, the Entertainment Software Association noted that US consumer spending on video games escalated to $57.2 billion in 2023, up from $56.6 billion in 2022. As video games grow in popularity, their synergy with licensed toys stimulates market growth, enhancing character visibility and player engagement.

Major industry players like JAKKS Pacific, Inc. are capitalizing on strategic collaborations to drive brand appeal and expand fan engagement. In May 2025, a collaboration between JAKKS Pacific, SEGA of America, and Warner Bros. Discovery introduced a crossover toy line featuring Sonic the Hedgehog and DC's Justice League. Such initiatives merge popular universes, appealing to children and collectors with redesigned character concepts and enriching the market with diverse product offerings.

Mergers within the industry also play a pivotal role. In July 2024, MGA Entertainment, Inc. merged with Zapf Creation AG to enhance its global portfolio. This merger aimed to extend MGA's market presence by leveraging Zapf Creation's European dominance and premium nurturing doll range.

Leading market players include the LEGO Group, Bandai Co. Ltd., Mattel Inc., Hasbro Inc., Spin Master Corp., and many more. Notably, tariffs impact the market by inflating costs of imported materials and finished products, particularly affecting North America and Europe due to reliance on Asian manufacturing hubs. This challenges manufacturers to pursue distribution strategies like regional diversification and nearshoring, fostering supply chain resilience.

This analysis is part of a comprehensive licensed toy market research series, providing insights into market dynamics, regional shares, competitor landscapes, and emerging opportunities. It offers an exhaustive perspective on current and future market scenarios, equipping stakeholders with essential data to navigate the industry effectively.

Global Licensed Toy Market Trends and Strategies

Increasing Demand For Franchise-Based Toy Products

Rising Popularity Of Collectible Licensed Toys

Growing Integration Of Digital and Physical Play Experiences

Expansion Of Licensed Educational Toy Offerings

Enhanced Focus On Premium and Limited-Edition Releases

Report Scope Markets Covered:

Product Type: Action Figures, Dolls and Plush Toys, Arts and Crafts, Games and Puzzles, Outdoor and Sports Toys, Construction Sets, Educational Toys, Other Product Types

Age Group: Below 1 Yrs, Age 1-3, Age 3-5, Age 5-12, Age 12+

Distribution Channel: Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online, Departmental Stores, Specialized Stores

End-Use: Individual, Commercial

Subsegments:

Action Figures: Superhero Figures, Movie Character Figures, Cartoon Figures, Collectible Figures

Dolls and Plush Toys: Fashion Dolls, Character Plush, Stuffed Animals, Interactive Dolls

Arts and Crafts: Painting Kits, Modeling Clay, Craft Sets, Drawing Materials

Games and Puzzles: Board Games, Card Games, Jigsaw Puzzles, Strategy Games

Outdoor and Sports Toys: Sporting Equipment, Outdoor Playsets, Balls and Accessories, Activity Toys

Construction Sets: Building Blocks, Modular Bricks, Engineering Kits, Mechanical Sets

Educational Toys: Learning Games, STEM Kits, Skill Development Toys, Puzzle Learning

Other Product Types: Vehicles, Role Play Toys, Musical Toys, Novelty Items

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $28.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

LEGO Group

BandAI Co. Ltd.

Mattel Inc.

Hasbro Inc.

MGA Entertainment Inc.

Spin Master Corp.

Playmates Toys Ltd.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.

Funko Inc.

Jakks Pacific Inc.

MEGA Brands Inc.

Moose Toys Pty Ltd.

Funrise Inc.

Tomy Company Ltd.

Schleich GmbH

BanBao Co. Ltd.

Character Options Ltd.

Paladone Ltd

Character World Ltd.

National Entertainment Collectibles Association Inc.

Geobra Brandstatter GmbH & Co. KG.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o6io80

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