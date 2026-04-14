Rare South Okanagan grasslands protected, safeguarding habitat for species at risk

PENTICTON, British Columbia, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of British Columbia’s most endangered ecosystems has gained permanent protection in the South Okanagan.

The Nature Trust of BC (NTBC) has successfully raised $2.1 million to protect 77 acres of ecologically significant habitat for plants and wildlife known as Marron River Grasslands, located about nine kilometers south-southwest of Penticton within the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territory of the Syilx People of the Okanagan Nation.

The newly protected conservation area, secured with critical support from the South Okanagan Conservation Fund, contains a diverse mosaic of ecosystems, including native grasslands, sagebrush steppe, old coniferous forest, rocky slopes, and riparian forest along the Marron River. Approximately 35 acres are native open grassland — an ecosystem that covers less than one percent of British Columbia’s land base but supports more species at risk than any other ecosystem in the province.

The South Okanagan is home to some of the most biologically diverse landscapes in Canada, yet much of its native grassland has been degraded. Protecting remaining intact grasslands is critical for maintaining biodiversity and supporting wildlife in this unique region.

Temperate grasslands are among the most threatened ecosystems in the world. In addition to supporting rich biodiversity, they also play an important role in climate resilience by supporting carbon sequestration with their deep root systems, stabilizing soils, and helping landscapes retain water in increasingly dry conditions.

“The South Okanagan is incredibly important for BC’s biodiversity,” says Jasper Lament, CEO of NTBC. “Native grasslands are one of the rarest ecosystems in the province, yet they support an extraordinary variety of plants and animals, including many species at risk. Protecting these lands helps ensure these fragile ecosystems continue to support wildlife, store carbon, and remain part of the South Okanagan landscape for generations to come.”

There’s a unique feature to the Marron River Grasslands conservation area – the land has been the site of long-term hummingbird monitoring led by naturalist and former landowner Doreen Olson. For over 20 years, Olson has carefully cared for this land and documented the species present, including conducting hummingbird banding, contributing valuable observations about the tiny migratory birds that rely on healthy habitats across the Okanagan.

“Hummingbirds have played a vital role in my connection to this land,” says Olson. “Since 2016, through the BC Hummingbird Project we have monitored and banded hummingbirds here. I have observed and appreciated these birds' incredible behavior, witnessing their return each year. This experience has highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy environment, which is essential for hummingbirds to nest and raise their young.”

“I am optimistic about the future, knowing that NTBC will permanently protect this land for the continued health and diversity of the ecosystems here. The preservation of this habitat means not only that hummingbirds can continue to thrive, but also that many other species will be safeguarded for generations to come.”

Marron River Grasslands also provides habitat for a wide range of wildlife throughout the year. Federally designated critical habitat within the conservation area supports several species at risk, including American badger, western rattlesnake, Great Basin gophersnake, Lewis’s woodpecker, and pallid bat. Other species observed within the parcel include western screech-owl, common nighthawk, evening grosbeak, and western tiger salamander.

The entire conservation area is also designated winter range for mule deer, a species experiencing population declines in southern British Columbia. The Marron River flows through the conservation area and provides an important water source and riparian corridor supporting birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, and rare plant communities in this dry landscape.

This conservation project was supported in part through funding from Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Priority Places Initiative, BC Parks Foundation, Sitka Foundation, Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen - South Okanagan Conservation Fund, and a generous donation from the former landowner, Doreen Olson.

Media Contact (Primary)



Kelcie Walther

Communications & Media Relations Manager

The Nature Trust of BC

kwalther@naturetrust.bc.ca

604-969-3244

Media Contact (Secondary)

RDOS Communications

communications@rdos.bc.ca

250-490-4148

Toll-free 1-877-610-3737

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/558ed07e-1160-4e97-b090-e056cbcf147f