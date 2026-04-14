Vishay Intertechnology Receives 2025 Excellent Supply Chain Award from AUMOVIO Automotive Systems (Changchun) Co., Ltd.

MALVERN, Pa., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company has received a 2025 Excellent Supply Chain Award from AUMOVIO Automotive Systems (Changchun) Co., Ltd., a China-based manufacturing subsidiary of AUMOVIO SE, which was spun off from Continental AG. For the third year in a row, the award recognizes Vishay’s outstanding contributions to AUMOVIO Automotive Systems (Changchun), in particular its rapid response capabilities and operational flexibility in meeting customer needs.

AUMOVIO Automotive Systems (Changchun) produces automotive electronic systems in support of smart mobility, vehicle connectivity, and safety applications. The site serves leading vehicle manufacturers in China and exports products to more than 20 countries and regions worldwide. Throughout its partnership with AUMOVIO Automotive Systems (Changchun), Vishay has supported the company with a broad portfolio of passive and semiconductor solutions, including MOSFETs, power inductors, Schottky diodes and rectifiers, current sense resistors, and more. These solutions have played a significant role in strengthening AUMOVIO Automotive Systems’ (Changchun) supply chain and driving substantial sales growth.

“Receiving AUMOVIO Automotive Systems (Changchun) Excellent Supply Chain Award for the third consecutive year speaks volumes to Vishay’s unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and responsiveness,” said Dennis Tang, VP of Vishay sales, China. “Throughout our partnership with AUMOVIO Automotive Systems (Changchun), our team has demonstrated the ability to respond quickly to customized requests and, when necessary, adjust production lines to support urgent orders. We are honored to have our efforts recognized with this award and remain focused on enabling the long term success of AUMOVIO Automotive Systems (Changchun).”

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

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Link to DNA of Tech image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50342588442/sizes/l/

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com