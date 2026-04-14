Messenger Ribo Nucleic Acid (mRNA) Vaccine Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2026-2035

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Messenger Ribo Nucleic Acid (mRNA) Vaccine Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The mRNA vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising demand for COVID-19 vaccines, expanding biotech startups, limited in-house manufacturing capacity, and increased reliance on contract manufacturing. Projections indicate the market size will grow from $8.41 billion in 2025 to $9.68 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $17.1 billion, with a CAGR of 15.3%, propelled by advancements in mRNA cancer vaccines, personalized vaccines, and increasing CDMO partnerships.

Significant market trends include lipid nanoparticle formulation services, rapid mRNA process scale-up, integrated fill-finish outsourcing, and modular vaccine manufacturing suites. These trends highlight the evolving demand for end-to-end mRNA development services, catering to the growing pipeline of mRNA therapies.

With the prevalence of infectious and emerging diseases expected to drive mRNA CDMO market growth, the role of CDMOs in enabling rapid vaccine development and scalable production becomes crucial. Global connectivity, urbanization, and environmental changes fuel pathogen transmission, intensifying the need for efficient vaccine manufacturing. In support of this, phase-appropriate GMP-like mRNA manufacturing services are gaining popularity, offering cost-effective solutions for preclinical and early development stages. An example is GenScript Biotech Corporation's GMP-like mRNA manufacturing service launched in May 2025, emphasizing regulatory compliance with reduced lead times and costs.

Strategic partnerships further strengthen the market landscape. For instance, Areterna LLC's collaboration with Biomay AG in September 2024 aims to enhance global access to mRNA CDMO solutions by leveraging combined expertise in GMP manufacturing and innovative mRNA design and formulation. Such collaborations facilitate the expansion of mRNA services across Europe and North America.

Key players in the mRNA vaccine CDMO market include Sanofi S.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. Inc., Danaher Corporation, AGC Biologics A/S, Lonza Group AG, and others. Tariffs on bioprocess equipment and raw materials, particularly in North America and Europe, influence operational costs, prompting a shift towards regional sourcing and local biomanufacturing.

The market provides a comprehensive perspective, encapsulating statistics, regional shares, competitor dynamics, and detailed segmentation. The key services offered by CDMOs cover process development, manufacturing, analytical testing, fill-finish operations, and packaging. These services cater to diverse applications, including COVID-19 vaccines, cancer vaccines, and infectious disease vaccines, supporting pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and research institutes worldwide.

Overall, the mRNA vaccine CDMO market's expansion is set to continue, driven by innovative solutions, strategic partnerships, and the increasing need for agile, cost-effective vaccine manufacturing capabilities to address global health challenges.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global



Global mRNA Vaccine CDMO Market Trends and Strategies

Lipid Nanoparticle Formulation Services

Rapid mRNA Process Scale Up

Integrated Fill Finish Outsourcing

Modular Vaccine Manufacturing Suites

End To End mRNA Development Services

Report Scope:

Service Type: Process Development; Manufacturing; Analytical and Quality Control; Fill Finish; Packaging; Other Service Types

Vaccine Type: COVID-19 Vaccines; Cancer Vaccines; Infectious Disease Vaccines; Other Vaccine Types

Scale of Operation: Preclinical; Clinical; Commercial

End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies; Biotechnology Companies; Research Institutes; Other End-Users

Companies Featured

Sanofi S.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence GmbH & Co. KG

AGC Biologics A/S

Eurofins Scientific SE

Lonza Group AG

BioNTech SE

Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.

Siegfried Holding AG

Recipharm AB

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

CordenPharma GmbH & Co. KG

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Inc.

Novasep Holding S.A.S.

Rentschler Biopharma SE

IDT Biologika GmbH

Wacker Biotech GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8t98kj

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