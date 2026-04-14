In National Advertising Division Challenge, Dr.Dent Voluntarily Discontinues Teeth Whitening Strip Claims

New York, NY, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division challenge brought by GuruNanda, LLC, Writesy LLC d/b/a Dr.Dent voluntarily discontinued claims for its Purple Whitening Strips.

GuruNanda and Dr.Dent each market and sell teeth whitening strips. GuruNanda challenged express and implied claims made on product packaging, in TikTok videos, and on the Dr.Dent website and Amazon.com regarding, among other things, the benefits, efficacy, and safety of Dr.Dent’s Purple Whitening Strips.

During the inquiry, Dr.Dent informed NAD that it had permanently discontinued the challenged claims. Therefore, NAD did not review the claims on their merits and will treat the discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Dr.Dent stated that it “respects the self-regulatory process and thanks NAD for its time.”

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About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, promote fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and promoting fair competition for business.