Multi-tenant Data Center Market Analysis Report 2026: $99.35 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi-tenant Data Center Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The multi-tenant data center market has experienced rapid expansion recently, projected to increase from $58.86 billion in 2025 to $65.24 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 10.8%. Factors driving this growth include heightened demand for outsourced IT infrastructure, escalated focus on cost reduction by enterprises, surging internet traffic, expanding disaster recovery needs, and the adoption of virtualization in shared environments. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $99.35 billion at a CAGR of 11.1%, propelled by the adoption of hybrid cloud strategies, investments in edge and regional data centers, expandable interconnection services, tighter data security regulations, and the digital services expansion across industries.

Trends for 2030 encompass colocation and rack space enlargement, power and cooling optimization, enhanced security and compliance, cross-connect and interconnection demands, and the use of modular data center components. Cloud computing services are pivotal in accelerating the multi-tenant data center market. These centers provide scalable, cost-effective infrastructure that allows rapid deployment of computing resources, essential for managing variable workloads and evolving data needs. According to the American Bar Association, 75% of attorneys were using cloud computing for work by April 2025, highlighting the growing industry reliance.

Leading firms are focusing on technological advancements in liquid cooling, such as high-efficiency solutions for higher server densities. CoreSite Realty Corporation inaugurated the SV9 data center in Santa Clara in July 2025, offering AI-ready infrastructure with scalable power and robust connectivity for AI, bolstering CoreSite's Silicon Valley prominence.

Significant acquisitions include Ubiquity Holdings LLC's purchase of EdgePresence, Inc., enhancing digital infrastructure roll-out. This acquisition integrates local edge data center facilities that deliver low-latency, secure computing capacity for carriers and network customers. EdgePresence provides modular edge data center infrastructure.

Key players in the market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., AT&T Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, and Oracle Corporation, among others. Tariffs have affected the market by raising import costs on server hardware and infrastructure components, influencing solutions like energy monitoring, especially in Asia-Pacific and Europe. These factors may slow expansion but also encourage local sourcing and boost regional provider investments.

Multi-tenant data centers offer shared facilities where organizations rent resources for IT equipment. Enterprises benefit from professional infrastructure without high initial capital through resource sharing. Market revenues derive from services like colocation, power management, network connectivity, and disaster recovery. Revenue calculations encompass related goods sold by service providers, excluding resales along the supply chain. The multi-tenant data center market report offers a comprehensive analysis of market trends, competitors, and future outlooks.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $65.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $99.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Technologies & Future Trends

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Internet Of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Colocation and Rack Space Expansion

High-Density Power and Cooling Optimization

Enhanced Physical Security and Compliance Services

Growth In Cross-Connect and Interconnection Demand

Adoption Of Modular Data Center Components

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Component: Solutions; Services

Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

Application Type: Public Cloud; Private Cloud; Hybrid Cloud

End-Use Industry: Information Technology and Telecommunication; Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance; Healthcare; Government and Defense; Manufacturing; Retail; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

Solutions: Data Center Infrastructure Management; Virtualization and Resource Management; Security and Compliance Monitoring; Network Performance Analytics; Multi Tenant Billing and Metering; Energy and Environmental Monitoring

Services: Professional and Consulting Services; Managed Hosting and Support; Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity; Connectivity and Interconnection Services; Installation and Integration Services; Maintenance and Operational Support

Companies Featured

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

AT&T Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

China Telecom Corporation Limited

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Intel Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

HCL Technologies Limited

Equinix Inc.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

PCCW Global Inc.

NTT Communications Corporation

Rackspace Technology Inc.

Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Global Switch Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rd7g0e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment